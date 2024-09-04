13 Cozy Anthropologie Fall Decor Pieces You Need In Your Home RN
Setting up my apartment with cozy decor is a must every time fall rolls around, and there's truly no better place to shop for cute pieces than Anthropologie! Alongside their iconic glass drinkware, they bust out everything from fall-themed pillows to seasonally-scented candles every year, and I truly can't get enough. After seeing these 13 perfect fall decor pieces, you'll be severely inspired to deck out your place in lieu of the new season. Shop my fave pieces below!
Anthropologie
Checkered Glass Pumpkin
Checkered print isn't going anywhere, at least in my book! This playful glass pumpkin is perfect for putting on your mantle or bedside table for a splash of fall.
Anthropologie
Pumpkin Beverage Dispenser
For all the fall cocktails you're gonna serve up, this spouted glass dispenser gets the job done in style.
Anthropologie
Mystic Icon Juice Glass
Anthro's Juice Glasses are undeniably cute, and they make sipping on your morning coffee so much more joyful with tiny little icons along their sides. Their fall glasses include designs like these pumpkins, candy corn, black cats, skulls, and bats for $16 each!
Anthropologie
Nathalie Lete Embroidered Velvet Pillow
There's no better feeling than cozying up on the sofa on a chilly fall evening. This mushroom-dotted velvet pillow supplies the comfiest platform to rest your head!
Anthropologie
Harvest Glass Bud Vase
There's no shortage of pumpkin decor pieces at Anthropologie, that's for sure! Pump up the pumpkin with this adorable orange bud vase that matches the season seamlessly.
Anthropologie
Terrain Mushroom Ceramic Jar
This shroomy ceramic jar is the cutest receptacle for fall treats from pumpkin cookies to Halloween candy. It comes in small, medium, and large sizes so you can decorate with some variety!
Anthropologie
Foliage Pitcher
Fall dinner party, anyone? This copper-plated stainless steel piece will keep beverages cold and look good while doing it!
Anthropologie
Terrain Wheat Candelabra
Talk about a crazy-good centerpiece! This candelabra channels fall time with wheat sprout motifs and a perfect goldish-bronze finish.
Anthropologie
Danica Studio Ginnie Cat Doormat
Your doorstep will literally be the cat's meow with this adorable doormat. The color scheme on the mat just screams fall, and you'll be delighted to come home to such a cute cat face every day!
Anthropologie
Handpainted White Birch & Pumpkin Glass Pumpkin Candle
When it's time to wind down at the end of an eventful fall day, this pumpkin-shaped candle fills your space with notes of freshly grated nutmeg, crushed cinnamon bark, glowing amber, and cedarwood.
Anthropologie
Cindy Pumpkin Salt & Pepper Shakers
Step up your fall tablescape game with this darling duo of salt & pepper shakers! They're going to look gourd-geous, if you catch my drift.
Anthropologie
Terrain Magnolia Leaf Iron Wreath
This stunning wreath is crafted from iron that carries warm tones to fulfill all your fall feels. Whether you hang it on your front door or on a wall inside, it truly makes a statement!
Anthropologie
Cheena Fruity Apple Cider Champagne Glass Mushroom Lamp Candle
This lamp-shaped candle delivers the ultimate amount of cozy to any space! It carries notes of sweet champagne, sparkling apples, sugared orange peel, and tangy lime zest for a tantalizing scent that lasts all season long.
