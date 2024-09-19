12 'Gilmore Girls Fall' Activities As Perfect As Luke's Coffee
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life might feature all four seasons, but that doesn't change the fact that Gilmore Girlssimply is fall. As soon as we hear those first "La-Las," we're transported right into the chilliest, most beautiful October day. Some pop culture fans prefer the cosmopolitan '90s aesthetic of Meg Ryan Fall, while others lean more into the Tim Burton of it all ahead of Halloween. But us? We're die-hard Gilmore Girls Fall fans. Here are all the ways you can live like Rory and Lorelai this autumn.
Watch The Best 'Gilmore Girls' Fall Episodes
First and foremost, the best way to have a Gilmore Girls fall is to rewatch all your favorite autumn episodes from the series. As Lorelai and Rory themselves say about The Donna Reed Show: "It's a lifestyle. It's a religion."
There are plenty to pick from (22 at least), but my favorite will always be the episode where Rory and Lorelai go to four separate Thanksgiving dinners, and manage to eat a ton of food at every single one. But considering the cozy spirit of the show is perfectly captured in the pilot, that episode is always a good idea, too.
Grab Some Cozy Fall Decor
If you're looking to outfit your home with some brand new fall decor, look no further than these pieces from Target. They're quirky, they're cozy, and they're exactly the kind of things Rory and Lorelai would obsess over. I mean, tell me a 2024 version of Rory wouldn't put this fall floral cloche in her office!
Grab A Dragonfly Inn-cense Burner
Speaking of decor, I simply cannot get over this Dragonfly Inn incense burner. When I said you could add some Gilmore Girls magic into your life, I meant it. You can also choose a burner that looks like a mug of Luke's coffee, and I can't decide which one I love more.
Plan An Epic 'Gilmore Girls' (Stars) Hallow-een Group Costume
Halloween is coming up fast, and if you're still in need of a costume, choose one of these super easy (and recognizable) TV characters. You probably have a lot of these pieces in your closet already, and if not, a quick trip to a thrift store or Target will help you out.
Channel Your Inner Rory Gilmore With A White Cable Knit Sweater
If you already have your Halloween costume planned out (anyone else going as Glinda from the new Wicked movie?), then add Rory's iconic white sweater into your fall wardrobe. It goes with literally everything: trousers, denim skirt, jeans, leather skirt. The sky's the limit!
Watch One Of These Cozy Comfort Movies For 'Gilmore Girls' Fans
During Gilmore Girls Fall, movie night needs to be all about those warm and fuzzy feelings. Any rom-com or fall movie that leaves you feeling happier at the end than when you pressed play is the way to go here. Rye Lane and Elizabethtown are some of my favorite picks.
...Or Pick A Heartwarming TV Show
One thing that always helps keep me unwind is watching an episode of a favorite TV show. Whether it's during my lunch break or before bed, tuning into a story for 30 to 45 minutes is the perfect way to give my brain a break, especially when I've had a long day.
Pick Up Some Fall Books
But if you're more of a book lover, you might opt for any of these novels. Keeping a book with you at all times is so Rory-coded (remember the book she brought to her dance in season 1?), and these are all great additions to your personal library. The central themes? Family, romance, and small town living. (Hm, that sounds familiar).
Whip Up Some Delicious 'Gilmore Girls' Recipes
Rory and Lorelai manage to eat their way through giant pizzas and sugary cereal (plus a burger, donut, popcorn and Red Vines) without any problem. Every episode of Gilmore Girls makes us hungrier than the last, and these recipes will satisfy all your cravings. Rory and Lorelai would never cook them, but they'd definitely eat them.
Put Together A DIY Coffee Bar
Delicious coffee is already a must-have all autumn long, but the only thing that's better than sipping a fall coffee drink is putting together a fall coffee bar. It looks super cute and keeps all your coffee essentials in one place. And the next time you host a Gilmore Girls watch party, your guests will feel like they're at Luke's!
Travel To See The Best Fall Foliage
The move from pastel flowers in the spring and greenery in the summer to fall's crisp and vibrant leaves really gets us in the mood for every pumpkin spice latte we can get our hands on. Living in Connecticut, Rory and Lorelai are surrounded by the most beautiful fall scenes, so Gilmore Girls Fall definitely warrants a roadtrip. Stowe, Vermont, Newport, Rhode Island, and Washington, Connecticut are all great places to explore!
Stock Up On Some 'Gilmore Girls' Gifts
Transport yourself right to Stars Hollow with these awesome Gilmore Girls gifts. They're the perfect addition to your closet, your mug cabinet, or your decor and cover all kinds of aesthetics. That means there's something for everyone. I'm eyeing that Fall Festival art print!
