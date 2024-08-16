15 Target Fall Decor Picks For Cozy Vibes At Home
The best season is almost here and I'm excited because that means I get to stock up on cozy Targetfall decor that makes my heart tingle. I may have a summer name, but pumpkin spice season and I are in a very serious courtship for so many reasons. Plus, my nickname is 'Pumpkin' which partially explains my affinity for the cute and delicious round fruit.
With the promise of crisp fall days, golden sunsets, new TV shows, and rib knit sweaters ahead, I trust cannot wait to get my home ready with all the seasonal decor. So, while we wait for the most wonderful time of the year to start, here's 15 Target fall decor picks to help you start creating immaculate cozy vibes. Seriously, everyone will want to come to your space to binge watch Gilmore Girls once they see all the seasonal changes you've made!
The Best Target Fall Decor For Outdoors
Target
Briarwood Lane Fall Doormat
No matter where you live, you need a festive doormat that signals the arrival of fall...and visitors. I know this is super cliché, but nothing will accomplish that more than something that has pumpkins and sunflowers etched on it.
This can be your way of reminding yourself that you need to go on your annual visit to your local pumpkin patch to spend time with loved ones and other fall lovers.
Target
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Falloween Large Orange Sheltered Porch Pumpkin
I promise featuring a porch pumpkin next isn't intentional, but I'm not going to pass up the opportunity to tell you that this will match your new doormat! It's not as big as it looks and can sit comfortable on your fireplace's mantle if you don't want to leave it outside.
Target
National Tree Company Wreath with Pumpkins And Sunflowers
Okay, this wreath is so autumnal. There's something warm and inviting about it — which is exactly what fall feels like. It'll be like you're sending the world a signal that your home is a safe space for anyone who may need it.
Target
Classic Accessories Montlake FadeSade Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillows
Anything that's forest or hunter green makes me feel very grounded, just like fall does. The best thing about this shade is you can use it as a pop of color on your porch or patio — especially if you can't get into anything orange.
Aside from the gorgeous color, these pillows are fade and water-resistant so they'll be okay if you fall asleep on one of them!
Target
Threshold 72" Artificial White Oak Tree
Real trees are fun to water and watch flourish, but some of us don't have the best green thumb. Luckily, this white oak tree still counts as one of the Target fall decor picks you'll want to snag.
It's 72", so it's at a height that won't overpower the corner of your front porch of patio. Also, say bye-bye to dirt spills because this tress is secured inside of the vase even if someone accidentally knocks it over.
Target Fall Decor For Your Kitchen
Target
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 18" Wood Kitchen Step Stool
Anyone who's under 5'5" needs a step stool in their life. I don't make the rules, but I'm willing to enforce it so we don't injure ourselves trying to hop on the counter to reach a bowl or the cereal that's on top of the refrigerator. It has two steps and it easily folds when you're not using it.
How cute and demure!
Target
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 2qt Stainless Steel Arch Cutout Teapot
Teapots really aren't for decorative purposes, but I'm not turning down anything that'll make my kitchen look like a gorgeously curated stock photo. It has a cute golden spout that looks like it wants you to pour tea out of it, and it works for all stoves, gas included!
The more I look at it, the more I believe it needs to come home with me.
Target
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Marble Covered Dessert Stand
I'm not going to judge you if you decide you want to buy a marble covered dessert stand to display your store-bought cupcakes. After watching Bridgerton, I think we all have an excuse to start creating beautiful food spreads on our kitchen countertops.
The Best Target Fall Decor For Your Living Room
Target
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Boucle Upholstered Accent Arm Chair
Is it time to replace the accent chair you've had since you were a freshman in college? Trade it for this boucle upholstered beauty from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia!
Target
Threshold Ledges Digital Floral Print Distressed Persian Rug
This rug looks like it'll be the perfect addition for my new wooden desk! I'm not sure when it happened, but I love digital, distressed prints on rugs because they remind me of the vintage ones my grandparents used to have. I have a similar rug in my living room, and that's held up against a toddler, so this one's worth investing in!
Target
Threshold Mercer Cocktail Ottoman
You need somewhere to place your feet up while you sip fall cocktails and read your spooky thriller books! I mean, it's literally called a 'cocktail' ottoman — so there you go!
Target
Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes For Gathering by Joanna Gaines
I'm biased, but Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes For Gathering is one of my go-to cookbooks when I want to experiment with seasoning pairings. If you don't like the idea of spending time in the kitchen, it still makes for a cute coffee table book!
Target
Ralph Lauren: In His Own Fashionby Alan Flusser
Ralph Lauren symbolizes the classic Americana fall look to me, which is why I think you need this book on your coffee table. The green and navy plaid serves as a focal point that'll spruce up your living room and make people make pay attention to it.
Target
Threshold Large Matte Ceramic Speckle Glaze Vase
Do you need a speckled vase in your living room? Maybe, maybe not. All that matters is how much it has that chic rustic farmhouse feel that works so well for fall.
You can leave it as is, OR you can place a collection of faux fall leaves in it. The choice is always yours!
Target
Northlight Crackled Fall Harvest Pumpkin Decoration
There's someone somewhere who'll get a kick out of having a gold, crackled pumpkin in their living room. If you haven't guessed, that someone is me and maybe the girl who lives for a good glam moment during fall.
This season doesn't have to be boring so you should have as much fun with whichever Target fall decor picks you find!
