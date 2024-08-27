10 Cozy Amazon Sweaters Perfect For Fall Layering
One thing about me: I'm gonna tell you about my Amazon favorites. Seriously — Amazon is the most convenient place to shop, with the cutest clothes at the cheapest prices! I'm always on the hunt for an affordable way to take on a new trend, or start the new season, and right now I can't stop searching for sweaters! Amazon has so much comfy knitwear that totally screams fall, but doesn't make me wanna scream when I look at the total price. So get into the cozy, sweater weather spirit with these must-haves from Amazon! You won't want to miss out on these!
Cableknit V Neck
The old money aesthetic has officially entered the chat and made its way to your shopping cart. I am loving the very "Princess Diana" vibe for fall with thin cable knit sweaters, vintage-inspired bags, and chic riding boots. This amazing sweater will make you look like a royal yourself!
Brown Cardigan Sweater
Everyone needs a good cardigan-jacket for fall, and this one might be my favorite I've seen, given its French style flair. The gold buttons and knit fabric look incredibly chic, really elevating the overall style here. I would pair this sweater with slim-fit jeans and a pair of classy ballet flats for the ultimate French It-Girl look.
Cropped Sweater Top
Another French-inspired sweater, but this time we're opting for a chic top with just a hint of a crop! I love sweater tops for fall, because if you're in a warmer place like LA, then you know it is nowhere near sweater weather season just yet! So grab this adorable top for the perfect transitional piece!
Oversized Crewneck Sweater
A classic lounging around sweater needs to be in everyone's wardrobe, and this one will soon be added to mine. It's oversized, but not too slouchy — and it's perfect for those days where you don't want to leave the house, but might need to for an errand or two. Can't you just picture this one with a PSL on your way to Target?!
Knit Cardigan Sweater
I'm in love with the business casual way this cardigan was styled above, and feel like I def need to recreate this outfit ASAP! A button down paired with a cardi is absolutely so chic for fall! Plus, you can grab this cute piece for only $31 on Amazon right now!
White Sweater Vest
A sweater vest is a great way to add a bit of flair with your knitwear this fall season. Paired with some cute leather shorts like above and some tall buckle boots, you'll nail the extremely aesthetic Pinterest style that I have all over my boards right now.
Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan
A basic black cardigan is an essential in every fall wardrobe, given how versatile it is! You can easily get a more casual look and dress it down with jeans, or dress it up with a mini skirt and tall boots! This $24 sweater is sure to be an everyday staple for you in no time.
Oversized Sweater Cardigan
Does anyone have that one piece of clothing that quickly becomes your daily comfort item? You wear it to make your morning coffee, to go to the movies, after pilates — wherever! That's this sweater for me. It's an essential for your everyday casual wear. Plus, I'm obsessed with it in this creamy oatmeal color for fall!
Oversized Orange Cardi
What better way to get into the fall spirit than this lovely shade of orange? Rustic orange is the autumnal color this season (and always), and nothing gets me more into the spooky, chilly months like this. This sweater immediately makes me think of October, and watching scary movies, and getting ready for Halloween!
Oversized Cableknit
A classic oversized cable knit sweater will truly never go out of style. If I could buy 10 of these right now, just so I never run out...I really would. It can be paired with leggings and Uggs, a long midi skirt, or thrown over your shoulders as an accessory. There are no limits to the oversized sweater!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Amazon
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.