Let Them Eat Cake: Fancy Cakes Are So In And We Can't Get Enough
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
Gone are the days of simple and minimalistic birthday themes — we want all of the Renaissance-inspired, fancy, and elaborate birthday parties from here on out. And with that comes even more crazy cakes! Fancy cakes are seriously trending at the moment, and you need to save this for your next birthday so you can get all the inspiration you need to have the craziest, coolest, and most elaborate birthday ever.
Floral Arrangement Cake
Photo via Instagram/@cake_annieioannides
Some of the most stunning cakes I've seen are by Annie Ioannideswith the most elaborate floral arrangements around her cakes. You will see her work and immediately feel inspired to have one of these at your wedding, birthday, or any occasion needed for a fancy cake. They look so beautiful you won't even want to eat them... but good news is you can because they're edible too!
Flower Power Cake
Image via Instagram/@thegirlwholetthemeatcake
This is another fun fancy cake option is you're looking for something a little groovy and retro! We love this flower-power fancy cake for any birthdays coming up! But wait until you hear what's inside...vanilla buttercream cake with grape jelly mixed throughout. OMG! We love when cakes look AND taste good! Sign us up!
It's All Coming Up Roses Cake
Photo via Instagram/@cake_annieioannides
Annie Ioannidestold us the story of how she got into baking and cake design and it is oh-so-sweet just like her cakes. She says, "Baking was my hobby and passion since I can recall. So after a long career working at a bank I decided to quit and work with what I love. News spread out and here I am now, having the small cake studio I always dreamed and turning my hobby into a full time job."
And it was all worth it because her designs are truly works of art. This cake pictured above is made of edible wafer paper roses and it has to be the quintessential fancy cake!
Coquette Inspired Cake
Photo via Instagram/@thefancycakeclub
One common theme you'll see with a lot of fancy cakes is the coquette aesthetic. This involves a lot of girly, feminine, and cute details with elegant draping and bows going around the cake. The more dramatic the better! This stunning cake is from The Fancy Cakes Club (what a perfectly on-brand name, right?) and we are in love with their work. They told us, "I started when I made my own birthday cake around COVID in this style which at the time I’d only really seen on Instagram from bakers in the UK/Australia. There was no bakery in NYC making this style of cake at the time, so I had friends asking me to make their cakes and word got around and that’s basically how it took off!" We love to see when passion can evolve into so much more!
She's even been hired to do a cake for none other than Olivia Rodrigo for her shows at Madison Square Garden! We love the fancy cake they made for her! Definitely go check out her page for all of the best fancy cake inspo.
Garden Fancy Cake
Photo via Instagram/@cake_annieioannides
I will absolutely be saving this amazing cake by Annie Ioannidesto my Pinterest for all the upcoming birthday cake inspo. It is whimsical, fun, and spectacular; exactly what a fancy cake should be! Definitely let them eat this cake!
Cherry Bow Cake
Photo via Instagram/@thegirlwholetthemeatcake
You can't have an elaborate cake without accessorizing! We're talking bows, floral, jewels, you name it! Due to the ever-rising coquette aesthetic, bows are everywhere; even on cakes! We are just obsessed with this one from cake artist Erin Degelman.It looks straight out of Marie Antoinette with its old-fashioned, girly vibe! Not to mention, the inside is made of chocolate oreo!
Erin is a self taught cake artist from Saskatchewan, Canada. She told us that she really found a passion in baking after her son was born in 2010. She says, "Baking provided a way for me to decompress and became an outlet for my creative side. Although I do not have formal training in culinary arts, I have created a successful business built on practice and hard work. I have spent numerous hours creating delicious recipes and researching new trends in design." She says that her personal cake style is "feminine, whimsical, and fun." That sounds just like what we're looking for in our fancy cake roundup!
Photo via Instagram/@thefancycakeclub
Another insanely fun cake by The Fancy Cakes Clubshowing us that you can do wedding cakes in a non-traditional fancy way like so. I love the elaborate draping and contrast of the colors on this fun dessert! And the literal cherry on top of this dessert is edible too! We love to see it!
Ballerina Cake
Photo via Instagram/@thegirlwholetthemeatcake
Who knew you could have a fancy ballerina cake?! This cake by Erin Degelman is another prime example of how elaborate these cakes can get! It has these curtain-like details that really help to give it that extra "fancy-feel." This one will definitely cure my sweet tooth.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more birthday inspo!
Lead image via Erin Degelman.
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.