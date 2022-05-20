Anxiety Rings That Will Keep You From Biting Your Nails
When you get nervous, do you pick at your fingernails or your cuticles? We do too! Anxiety rings are a great way to keep your fingers busy if you're someone who fidgets, and might even help you stop biting your nails. From spinners to sensory rings, there's an option here for everyone. Since a lot of them are super cute, you don't have to worry about sacrificing style.
Daisy Anxiety Ring ($20, was $40)
We love that this stainless steel ring allows us to fidget when we need to but is still super cute. The icon on top of the ring spins (instead of part of the band itself) to help you when you're feeling anxious, and whether you want a butterfly or a daisy is up to you.
Spiky Sensory Finger Rings ($7)
These spiky rings use an acupressure process to give you a sensory experience you won't feel with other rings. Roll them up and down your fingers or play with them in your palms.
Bead Stacking Ring With Seven Beads ($16+)
Instead of just spinning, the beads on this pick move around the ring band too. You can pick between silver, gold, and rose gold so it can match the rest of your jewelry. There are a variety of sizes to make sure you get the one that fits you best.
Titanium Stainless Steel Spinner Ring ($10)
In addition to the fact that this ring features two bands (one that sits against your finger and one that spins), we're obsessed with the rainbow colors.
Set Of Interlocking Anxiety Rings ($28+)
This trio of rings is all connected, meaning you can mess with it or take it off without having to worry that you'll lose any of them. Not only will it help you when you fidget but it's also super chic.
Spinning Enamel Fidget Ring ($30, was $48)
The enamel beads on this anxiety ring are super colorful *and* move freely. Spin them with your thumb, move them around the ring band, or slide the ring up and down your finger to quell your nerves.
Rotating Planet Spinning Anxiety Ring ($23, was $35)
If you're a sucker for the solar system, you'll love this planet ring. Instead of spinning around the adjustable band, this design spins on top of the ring.
'You Got This' Fidget Ring ($32)
Remind yourself that you are capable with this ring. When it spins, it actually spells out 'You Got This,' which is great for anyone whose love language is words of affirmation.
Gold Adjustable Anxiety Ring ($7)
This gorgeous ring features an adjustable band that's made of high quality copper and zirconia, which means it's water-repellent and rust-resistant. It's also quiet to play with, so you don't have to worry about causing a distraction.
Sterling Silver Fidget Ring ($12)
Each of the four small beads on this anxiety ring are free-moving so you can play with them when you're feeling stressed. Get one in your favorite shade or in every color!
Fidget Spinner Stacking Anxiety Ring ($17)
This pick is unique and will stand out among your other rings, and it's adjustable to make sure it fits just right. The mini rings move along different bands to create a sensory experience.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!