Brighten Up The Season With These 24 Ideas For Winter Nails
Compared to the bright and warm colors you'll find in spring and summer, winter nails can sometimes feel a little boring. But you don't have to be a professional to get a beautiful manicure at home! Break out your top coat bottles because once you see these pastels, neons, and nail art, you won't be able to get enough.
Colors
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color ($5)
White nails in the winter is always a chic choice. This pick only takes a few seconds to dry, which makes it a great choice for when you need a mani but don't have a ton of time.
sundays No.29 ($18)
Add a splash of Pantone's Color of the Year to your look with this nontoxic, vegan polish. The mix between purple and gray delivers an understated edge that's to die for.
NailsInc Inner Peace Of Me Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish ($10)
We love that cobalt is just the right amount of bold and eye-catching. This polish is long lasting, quick drying, and 73% plant-based. It's also halal-friendly and 21-free so it's feels as good as it looks.
PrettyDiva Silver Chrome Nail Powder ($9)
Silver nails are sophisticated and festive, but aren't exclusive to the holiday season the way that a red and green combo might be. Plus, dip powder is a simple and easy way to get a salon-quality manicure at home.
sundays No.30 ($18)
For anyone who likes color but doesn't want to overdo it, this muted Sage is a great pick. It's sophisticated, understated, and adds just the right amount of chill.
OPI It's A Boy! Nail Lacquer ($11)
Baby blue has been hot all year long. If you want in on the trend but you're not sure about colored eye shadow, try adding the color to your nails instead.
ORLY Crawford's Wine ($10)
Is there anything classier than red nails? They're a little bit vintage, a little bit sexy, and very eye-catching. Match them to a red lip for New Year's, or wear them with a striped top for your first spring picnic.
Olive & June Hot Strawberry ($8)
This gel-like neon pink mani isn't just for the summertime. Rock it with your go-to fur coat for a maximalist look that you won't want to take off.
Essie Ballet Slippers ($9)
Ballet pink is a great neutral because it's elevated and professional, but it's more fun than beige. Not only is this formula vegan, but Essie sells a bottle of this shade every minute.
Color Camp Sugar Plum Sparkle Tips ($48+)
We've seen holographic fashion and makeup, so a holographic mani only makes sense. We can't get enough of this magical, Nutcracker-approved look.
Côte No. 69 Evergreen Fir Green Nail Polish ($18)
Even though deep green is in the holiday color palette, this peaceful shade can definitely last into the New Year. This polish is chip-resistant and healthy for your nails.
OPI O Suzi Mio ($13)
We love how romantic and powerful this deep purple is. And if there's anything that should make you feel that way, it's your beauty routine.
duri 781 Uninhibited ($9)
This bright and citrusy color is definitely making us daydream about warmer days. Plus it's Formaldehyde- and paraben-free, so what's not to love?
Olive & June Lilac Shimmer ($8)
Feminine and flirty, this salon-quality polish is a great way to add some glam to your winter nails if you're not feeling neon.
OPI Angels Flight to Starry Nights ($13)
This shade simultaneously reminds us of the sea, the sky, and all those icy y2k beauty looks. It looks great in every season so you can wear it all year long.
Inspo
Saving Face
Turn your mani into an art gallery with an abstract design that'll make you feel like Picasso. Stick to classic colors like brown and black, or go with seasonal shades.
A Little Bit French
We'll never get enough of the French manicure. But instead of white tips, spice it up with different colors and overlapping stripes.
A Jolly, Happy Soul
This frosty little friend is one of the cutest things we've ever seen. Don't forget the carrot nose!
Pastels³
Pick three colors that go well together and layer them for multi-dimensional nails. You can change them up based on the season, or stick with different shades of your favorite color.
I Like You A Latte
Use different shades of brown for a mani that'll get you in the mood for a mocha. The 70s inspired waves are just the foam on top. [A/N: can replace "foam" with "cherry" if it doesn't make sense as-is. was just trying to play on the coffee theme.]
All Out Color
Mix wintery details like gold glitter with neons and warm shades usually found in summer for a match made in heaven. Love!
Stripes On Stripes
In lieu of an all-white mani, go for one that incorporates stripes or blank space that'll let other colors (or your natural nail) peek through.
Groovy Baby
Pick shapes and shades that remind you of your favorite decade. Bonus points if it matches your outfit!
Star Light, Star Bright
Bring some nature to your look with a galaxy-inspired mani, a delicate snowflake, or try your hand at painting a tree. The world is your oyster!
Tag us in pics of your winter nails on Instagram and subscribe to our newsletter for more inspo! And be sure to check out our podcast episode with Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle for tips on DIY-ing your own manis and pedis.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!