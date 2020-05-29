Finding Happiness in These Uncertain Times, According to the Dalai Lama
The anxiety, fear, loneliness, and general uneasiness of what this pandemic means for the future and wondering *when* it will ever end is real. But there has been a silver lining: Families are together, people are walking in their neighborhoods (vs. hopping in their cars) and saying hello for the first time in some cases, many singing and cheering from the rooftops in support of essential workers. Humanity at its finest, really. Thinking of the "we" vs. the "me" — that we're all in this together — is something that we can control when so much of this is out of our control.
"Altruism is the ultimate source of happiness," said His Holiness Dalai Lama in a recent Ten Percent Happier podcast with host Dan Harris. His Holiness went on to say that "taking care of others is actually taking care of yourself" in these uncertain times. "That really brings inner peace, inner strength."
As we head into week 12 (which feels more like week 112) of SIP, Ten Percent Happier is launching a Pandemic Resilience Challenge, a free 21-day meditation challenge to start or restart your habit of meditation solo or with friends and family from a distance. Sign-ups for the challenge are now open here and it kicks off June 10.
What are you doing to stay calm and find happiness during these times? Share with us @BritandCo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.