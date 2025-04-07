6 Common Foods That Could Be Making Your Stomach Hurt

Some of us know that feeling of a post- lunch stomachache all too well, but many of us are still in the dark about how what we’re eating impacts our digestive systems! Some of the most common foods in your daily routine could be the reason behind your bloating , cramps, or general tummy discomfort. These 6 foods might be messing with your gut – here’s how they can trigger pains, aches, indigestion, and more.

P.S. If you're experiencing frequent stomach pain, it might be helpful to keep a food diary and note when any symptoms occur to help you identify specific triggers. If your symptoms persist or worsen, consulting a healthcare professional is a good idea.

Scroll on for 6 foods that commonly cause stomach discomfort.

Mark Stebnicki / PEXELS 1. Hot peppers Hot peppers like jalapeños, serranos, habaneros, and more contain capsaicin, which lends them their spicy heat. Though capsaicin can totally enhance the flavors of certain dishes, it can also irritate the lining of the stomach and intestines, causing pains, cramps, upset bowel movements, acid reflux, or heartburn.

Shantanu Pal / PEXELS 2. Curry spices Many common curry spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, and chili powder tend to stimulate stomach acid production. While they can aid digestion when eaten in small amounts, they can be harmful if you're simply sensitive to them or eat ‘em in large doses. If you have a sensitive stomach, you could experience indigestion, bloating, or a burning sensation from certain spices.

Charlotte May / PEXELS 3. Milk Ah, yes – the ol’ lactose intolerance! Milk obviously contains lactose, which is commonly hard to digest. If you’re lactose intolerant or have a sensitive stomach, consuming milk can lead to gas, bloating, cramps, and diarrhea as undigested lactose ferments in the gut.

Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS 4. Cheese Just like milk, cheese contains lactose – though typically in smaller amounts. Nonetheless, it can trigger plenty of tummy problems. Aged cheese in particular can also be high in fat, slowing digestion.

Eyad Tariq / PEXELS 5. Coffee Coffee is not only naturally acidic on its own, but it also encourages the stomach to produce more acid. This can irritate the stomach lining and contribute to acid reflux, heartburn, or gastritis (AKA inflammation of the stomach lining). On the contrary, it can also speed up digestion, leading to cramping or less-than-ideal bowel movements.

Pixabay / PEXELS 6. Tomatoes Tomatoes are another naturally acidic food and can trigger acid reflux or heartburn easily. These symptoms are especially prevalent in people with sensitive stomachs or GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease). The acidity can also irritate the esophagus and cause a burning sensation or indigestion after eating.

