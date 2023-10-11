This TikTok Pastina Recipe Is The Coziest (And Easiest) Meal You’ll Ever Make In Your Life
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
“It’s like a warm hug in a bowl,” Frannie, the creator of this viral TikTok pastina recipe said.
Pastina not only refers to the adorably small, star-shaped pasta variety, but also a classic Italiancomfort food dish that’s been passed down for generations. Pastina, served hot, combines pasta, chicken broth, Parmigiano cheese, a good amount of butter, and an egg (if you wish) to form a soupy and delightfully soft meal.
The fact that it’s considerably mild in flavor also makes this TikTok pastina recipe a great, quick dish to make for yourself when you’re feeling under the weather. With only 5 simple ingredients and 10 minutes in the kitchen, this TikTok pastina recipe from @frannielovesfood is a must-make for cozy season!
Ingredients For Pastina
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup pastina
- 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 egg (optional)
How To Make Pastina (Spoiler: It's Really Easy)
@frannielovesfood Pastina 3 cups chicken broth 1 cup Pastina 2 tbsp butter 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano 1 egg (optional) #pastina #soup #souptok #foodtiktok #pasta #frannielovesfood #italianmom #nonna #italiansdoitbetter ♬ ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1 - Cavendish
- Boil the chicken broth in a pot.
- Cook the pastina in the chicken broth, stirring often until it has absorbed almost all of the liquid.
- Remove the pastina from the heat. Add the butter and grated cheese, then stir.
- Optionally, you can add in a whisked egg off the heat for added protein and a more creamy consistency.
What is pastina used for?
Pastina is a pasta shape typically used for making soups or risotto dishes.
Is pastina good for an upset stomach?
This TikTok pastina recipe is great for eating when you're sick or have an upset stomach because it's mild in flavor and follows the BRAT diet (bananas, rice, applesauce, toast) that helps you get better.
Is orzo considered pastina?
Orzo is different from pastina, mostly due to their difference in size. Orzo is a longer, rice-shaped pasta, while pastina is a lot smaller and boasts a star-like shape.
