This Easy 3-Ingredient Tzatziki Sauce Is Perfect For Any Mediterranean Recipe

When I ended up in the ER for stomach pain my senior year of college I didn't know that six years later I'd be relatively pain-free. I out gluten, high-acid foods, and red meat, and started consistently buying stomach-safe foods like broccoli, sweet potatoes, and chicken, and my first thought was Is this what everyone feels like all the time?

Those foods swaps genuinely changed my life — and now I'm on a (semi) permanent anti-inflammatory diet that features lots of whole foods and only the occasional coffee (hence the "semi" permanence). And an absolute must-have in my fridge these days? My homemade, 3-ingredient tzatziki sauce. Give it a try and tell me it's not the perfect topping for Mediterranean bowls!

Keep reading for the easiest 3-ingredient tzatziki sauce recipe for Mediterranean bowls, breakfast dishes, and more.

Here's what you'll need for this 3-ingredient tzatziki sauce. Shameel mukkath/Pexels Ingredients Non-fat Greek yogurt

1 cucumber

1-2 tablespoons lemon juice Tools Bowl

Grater

How to make Brit + Co's easy tzatziki sauce Shameel mukkath/Pexels Instructions Grate your cucumber into your bowl: I like to use at least half the cucumber if not the whole thing! Next you'll want to get rid of all the water: I dump out the liquid in the bowl then soak up any extra with a paper towel. Don't be afraid to squeeze the cucumber out! Mix in your Greek yogurt: I prefer equal parts yogurt and cucumber, but you can play with the ratio until it's a mix you like. That's the best part about homemade recipes! Add in your lemon juice: I prefer to taste the lemon so I love to really add it in but you can keep it light, and even mix in a little salt or garlic powder for a different edge. Mix it all together and you're good to go! I store mine in a mason jar in the fridge and it's ready for me whenever I need it.

This tzatziki sauce is the perfect topper for my Mediterranean chicken bowls, potatoes, or even on top of an egg (trust me!). There's no better time to make these 26 Mediterranean Recipes That Will Make You Feel Like You're On Vacation;).

