Romantasy book fans are always looking for their next novel to pick up — especially if you've already finished Onyx Storm (or read it multiple times). So when I started hearing murmurs that Silver Elite by Dani Francis could be the next Fourth Wing, I had to investigate immediately.

Here's everything you need to know about Silver Elite by Dani Francis — and if those Fourth Wing comparisons hold up.

What is the story of Silver Elite? Silver Elite by Dani Francis follows Wren, a Modified who's spent her entire life in hiding while learning how her psychic abilities an help the Uprising. And even though being a Mod is a surefire way to get killed on the Continent, Wren finds the perfect opportunity to bring down the enemy from the inside after terrible mistake gets her captured. And it wouldn't be a BookTok recommendation without some romance, which comes in the form of Cross Redden, Wren's new commanding officer who pays constant (irritating) attention to her. It sounds like the perfect book for anyone who loves enemies to lovers, forbidden romance, and plenty of tension. 👀

Okay, so what about those Fourth Wing comparisons? Fans of the genre have been sayingSilver Elite has "delicious Fourth Wing energy" since it released, and promising that Cross is our next book boyfriend — and that he "gives Xaden a run for his money." That's pretty high praise. There's banter! There's tension! It does lean more dystopian than straight fantasy, but readers all over BookTok promise it has all the foundational elements that made you fall in love with Fourth Wing.

When did Silver Elite come out? Silver Elite came out May 6, 2025 meaning you can go to your local bookstore and grab a copy right now! Don't have time to stop but want it on your bookshelf ASAP? Here's an Amazon link.

Who are the characters in Silver Elite? Here's a breakdown of the Silver Elite characters: Wren Darlington : a Modified who infiltrates the Silver Block.

: a Modified who infiltrates the Silver Block. Cross Redden : Wren's very handsome commanding officer.

: Wren's very handsome commanding officer. Jim Darlington : Wren’s uncle.

: Wren’s uncle. Travis Redden : Cross’ brother.

: Cross’ brother. Vinessa Redden : Cross’ mother.

: Cross’ mother. Merrick Redden : the general and Cross’ father.

: the general and Cross’ father. Roe Dunbar : Cross’ half-brother.

: Cross’ half-brother. Kelley : Wren’s horse.

: Wren’s horse. Matt Hadley : an officer.

: an officer. Xavier Ford : another officer.

: another officer. Tyler Struck : a soldier.

: a soldier. Deron Radek

Rachel Solway

Robbie Solway

Julian Ash

Elsie

Jordan

Is Silver Elite spicy? Readers are giving Silver Elite between 2.5 and 3 on the spice scale — it doesn't take over the book but there are definitely some steamy moments.

How many chapters does Silver Elite have? Silver Elite has 55 chapters and an epilogue.

