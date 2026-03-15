7 Highly Anticipated Book-to-Screen Adaptations Arriving in 2026

Let’s be honest: Few things are more satisfying than finishing a great novel and immediately diving into its on-screen adaptation. When I read Steinbeck's East of Eden, I read it through the night, called in sick at work and immediately watched the movie, starring James Dean.

There’s something thrilling about seeing characters you’ve spent hundreds of pages imagining suddenly come to life — the costumes, the settings, the casting choices you either love or passionately debate. Half the fun is comparing notes: what changed, what stayed faithful, and which scenes hit even harder on screen. With that in mind, these upcoming book-to-screen adaptations arriving in 2026 already have our full attention.

Here are the book-to-screen adaptations we can’t wait to watch.

IMDB Vladimir This long-awaited Netflix adaptation of the best-selling novel follows a passionate woman (portrayed by Rachel Weisz) who engages in a steamy extra-marital affair with her work colleague (Leo Woodall). It’s the ultimate psychological romance drama, laced with pining, obsession, and brilliant literary references. Available for streaming now, exclusively on Netflix.

Amazon The Shards Bret Easton Ellis is the king of writing page-turning psychological Bret Easton Ellis is the king of writing page-turning psychological thrillers , and The Shards is no exception. The satirical author, best known for his novel American Psycho, refuses to hold back with this daring 1980s drama, and guess who’s picking it up for TV? Ryan Murphy. Let’s just hope he gets out of his current television slump (cough, cough, All’s Fair).

IMDB Wuthering Heights The recent adaptation of Wuthering Heights has caused quite a stir amongst movie-goers. While some audiences love the liberties director Emerald Fennell took on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, others believe she owes the 19th-century author an apology. Whether you are pro-the remake or against it, there’s no denying one thing: it’s quite the engaging adaptation.

Amazon | IMDB Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns Most people don’t even realize that The Devil Wears Prada is based on a book! Be sure to check out the novel, called Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, before the long-awaited sequel film hits theaters this May. And yes, all of your favorite stars are back in the mix, including Anne Hathaway, Most people don’t even realize that The Devil Wears Prada is based on a book! Be sure to check out the novel, called Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, before the long-awaited sequel film hits theaters this May. And yes, all of your favorite stars are back in the mix, including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep Stanley Tucci , and Emily Blunt .

IMDB The Miniature Wife Peacock is adapting a whimsical new series based on the popular short story with the same title. It stars Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games) as they try to navigate their crumbling marriage. Things only get worse when something goes horribly wrong, causing Banks’ character to shrink to the size of a doll. Forced to live inside a dollhouse, she and her hubby must try to navigate this complex new dynamic, filled with trials and tribulations.

Amazon Séance on a Wet Afternoon Based on the best-selling 1960s book, this movie (starring Matthew Macfadyen and Rachel Weisz) follows a financially struggling couple who decide to commit a crime in order to jumpstart their careers. It backfires in a major way, leading to utter chaos and hurdles.

IMDB Reminders of Him Whether you love Colleen Hoover’s novels or can’t stand ‘em, there’s no denying one thing: they get people talking. And no, we’re not just talking about the It Ends With Us legal drama. Reminders of Him is the long-awaited romance film, which hits theaters this March. Whether you love Colleen Hoover’s novels or can’t stand ‘em, there’s no denying one thing: they get people talking. And no, we’re not just talking about the It Ends With Us legal drama. Reminders of Him is the long-awaited romance film, which hits theaters this March.

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