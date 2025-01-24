YAY! Rebecca Yarros Is Giving Us Two More 'Empyrean' Books

Stop what you're doing because Rebecca Yarros just announced she's not done with the Empyrean series! I've been dragging my feet while reading Onyx Storm(I just don't want it to end, okay?!), but that hasn't stopped me from wondering what's next for Violet & co! The rollout for book no. 3 broke Target's website January 21st, so I know fans are currently losing their minds over any news they can get on the Empyrean books. Well, the Fourth Wingauthor has plenty more to share with us, thankfully!

1. Don't Hold Your Breath For A Love Triangle

If you're looking for Violet and Xaden's romance to be complicated by someone else, you'll have to write your own fan fiction because Rebecca Yarros isn't having it. She appeared on Good Morning America and said, "I’m not really a fan of love triangles. I’m just not." But that's not a sign our favorite lovers won't face anymore troubling situations.

“Doesn’t mean I’m not going to make them work for it, though," Yarros added.

2. Violet & Xaden's Story Is Still Unfolding

Eager readers want to know if Violet & Xaden are endgame or destined to fail, but Rebecca's not giving us any spoilers. "I think you should read Onyx Storm, see where we leave off, kind of go from there," she continued. "But you never know. You’ve got [a romantic arc] across five books."

3. We'll Get More Of Xaden's POV

Xaden's not the first or last guy readers will fall for, but he's certainly cast his shadows over our hearts. Rebecca knows this and assured fans tuned into her segment that he has more to say. "I usually write one chapter in Xaden’s point of view per book ... and then sometimes there’s bonus chapters."

4. She's Writing Two More Books In The Empyrean Series, But We Have To Wait

According to PEOPLE, Onyx Storm is NOT the final book in the Empyrean Series. Also, Yarros already knows which direction books 4 and 5 are headed in. "They're plotted out but I haven't started [the next one]," she said because she's "taking a little bit of a break to rest and recuperate."

She talked about being on "deadline for two and half years" which sounds like she was under pressure to deliver something her fans would fall in love with. Her current goal is to give herself time before she jumps into "writing the next books," but she promises "they're coming."