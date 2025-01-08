Everything To Know About The 'Friday Night Lights' Reboot Cast & Release Date
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Office and One Tree Hill aren't the only old school TV shows getting the sequel treatment — a new Friday Night Lights is on its way! The reboot is in development at Peacock, with the original series' showrunner Jason Katims, director Peter Berg, and Brian Grazer on board (all of whom were executive producers as well). And it looks like we might just see our favorite stars return to Dillon, too.
Here's the latest news on the Friday Night Lights reboot — and its cast.
Is Friday Night Lights getting a reboot?
Yes, Friday Night Lights is getting a reboot! The news was announced at the end of 2024, and we'll once again see a local football team up against the odds. According to the show's official logline, "following a devastating hurricane, a rag tag high school football team and their damaged, interim coach make an unlikely bid for a Texas High School State Championship becoming a beacon of light for their town."
Will we see anyone from the original show?
The Friday Night Lights reboot cast hasn't been confirmed just yet, but one OG cast member just revealed we might see a few familiar faces. "I've been asked and we'll leave it at that," Taylor Kitsch (who played Tim Riggins) told SiriusXM’s The Spotlight. "I would come in and do something that maybe for an episode or something." He even pitches the idea that he could "maybe play an opposing team's coach or something and be on screen for like eight seconds. I would do that."
If Taylor's been asked then I'll bet some of our other favorite cast members have heard rumblings of the reboot as well. I'd love to see Zach Gilford and Minka Kelly return in literally any capacity.
Although Kyle Chandler (who starred as fan favorite coach Eric Taylor) revealed on TODAY he hasn't gotten any calls...yet. “I don’t know what I’ll say [if I’m asked].”
The Friday Night Lights cast included to Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Gaius Charles, Scott Porter, Aimee Teegarden, Minka Kelly, Michael B. Jordan, Adrianne Palicki, Taylor Kitsch, Zach Gilford, and Jesse Plemons.
Where can I watch the Friday Night Lights reboot?
We don't have a Friday Night Lights release date to give you just yet, but we do know we'll be able to stream the new TV show on Peacock. Stay tuned for more!
