Kirsten Dunst Met Husband Jesse Plemons In The Absolute Cutest Way Possible
Everyone knows our favorite Kirsten Dunst from her roles in Spider-man, Bring It On, and Marie Antoinette.But did you know that she's also been married to another actor for almost a decade? Her husband is actually also an actor who has been featured in some of our favorite movies as well — Jesse Plemons! He's best known for his work on Friday Night Lights, Breaking Bad,Killers of the Flower Moon, and Love & Death. Talk about a talented, successful duo! This pair has been together for almost a decade and we are simply obsessed with them. Keep reading for all the details on how they got together, fell in love, and what they're up to now.
Who is Jesse Plemons?
Jesse Plemons is a 35 year old, American actor best known for his work on Friday Night Lights as Landry Clarke where he got his first big break in the industry. He has also been in films like Killers of the Flower Moon, Power of the Dog, and TV shows like Breaking Bad and Fargo. He's originally from Texas, which is where he also attended school and worked before he switched careers to acting.
For his work as an actor, he has been nominated for a BAFTA and even an Academy award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He's also received a Primetime Emmy Award and a second Emmy nomination.
Where did Kirsten Dunst meet her husband Jesse Plemons?
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons met on the set of Fargo where the two co-starred. And although they had an instant connection, they didn't start actually dating until after filming wrapped. So they met in 2015, started dating in 2016, got engaged in 2017, and were pregnant by 2018.
Dunst said in an interview with theLA Times, "We fell in love creatively first. He was like a creative soul mate to me and the way we both work. On Fargo I knew after two weeks. I didn’t remember saying this, but one of my best friends told me that I said to her that 'I will know this man for the rest of my life. I just know it.'" How sweet is that?! We're just obsessed with this sweet couple.
Have Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Been in any movies or TV shows together?
Like we mentioned before, the pair met while working together and fell in love with their respective creative and working styles so they are familiar with it. After filming and falling in love on Fargo, the pair went on to work with each other again in The Power of the Dog, for which they both received Oscar nominations! What a successful team they make! Kirsten said in an interview with the LA Times, "We love working together. So, it’s really, really easy to work with each other. We’re very honest. We’re very down to try anything. No one judges anybody. There’s no ego. It’s just, how do we make this the most alive together and the most real?" It makes sense that since they fell in love working together that it just comes naturally for the pair!
Have Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons won any Oscars?
The pair have been nominated for many awards, but both of them were actually nominated for an Oscar for the first time together! They found out they were both nominated together via a phone call that Kirsten later recounted to Jesse. She recalls the conversation in an interview with Variety by saying, "Then I called Jesse, and I was the first person to tell him, and he was a little shell shocked. I mean, it’s just so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together. It’s like a storybook. You know what I mean? It’s so weird. It’s amazing." However, unfortunately the two haven't won any Academy Awards...yet!
Do Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have children?
The pair have two children together, born in 2018 and 2022. Their first son is named Ennism and the second is named James! They got pregnant shortly after being engaged, and their sons are just the absolute cutest. On the name Ennis, Jesse told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019, "It’s like an old cowboy name. We found it online. You know, on those baby websites where you just keep scrolling. We were like, ‘We like that. It sounds cool.’”
Today, they are still as in love as ever raising their 2 sweet kiddos. We love this sweet couple and can't wait to see what they get up to next!
