I'll be grabbing all of these.
8 “Old School” Beauty Products That Work Way Better Than Luxury Skincare (And Save You Money)
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
As much as I love a little skincare splurge, I’m at the point where simplifying my routine takes priority. This means simpler products, gentler ingredients, and most importantly, cheaper options. Turns out, checking all three boxes is possible – I’ve just been looking in all the wrong places.
This Reddit thread highlighting the best “old school” beauty products helped me uncover some seriously underrated finds (for not a lot of money) and gather helpful tips about investing in skincare that really works – way better than the luxury-leaning products of today. A lot of the recommendations are also ahh-mazing for preventing or healing signs of aging. Score!
Scroll on to discover the 8 best “old school” beauty products that feel like a total treat for your skin, all recommended by skincare enthusiasts.
Amazon
1. Pond's Cold Cream
Forget the makeup wipes, and forget the micellar water! Operating as both a makeup remover and cleanser, the Pond's Cold Cream has been around for ages – and for good reason. Per Pond's, it "melts away all traces of your toughest makeup, while infusing skin with vital hydration."
This product has a cult following and around 3,000 5-star ratings on Amazon alone, even though you may think it's too "old school." Here's what Redditors had to say about it (it was mentioned over 20 times in the thread!):
- “I have been a nurse for 15 years and I promise you every single woman over her '90s with great looking skin. I always ask what products they use.... Every single time it's Pond's."
- “My grandmother started spending her pocket money on it as a young girl in the 1930’s and had beautiful skin until she died in her 90’s.”
- “My grandmother lived to be 100. In her assisted living the staff asked me how her skin looked so good...what was her secret? I told them Pond's. She always swore by Pond's cold cream.”
Target
2. Pond's Dry Skin Cream
Another Pond's product was touted for its approachable cost and effectiveness: the Dry Skin Cream. While the Pond's Cold Cream works as a makeup remover and cleanser, you can think of this product as a simple moisturizer to follow up with.
“I always come back to Pond's," one Redditor wrote. "It is affordable and one jar lasts MONTHS because the cream is so thick you don't need a lot to put on your face.” Talk about value!
I was using this product as a moisturizer both morning and night and found it to be super thick, but quick-absorbing. My skin always felt supple and hydrated after every use. Suddenly, I'm convinced to drop my current skincare routine in favor of this simple tub!
One 6.5-ounce container goes for just $6 at Target.
Amazon
3. Jergens All-Purpose Face Cream
One skincare enthusiast noted that the Jergens All-Purpose Face Cream is an “even more frugal” version of the Pond’s Cold Cream.
Meant to provide a deep cleanse and soften your skin just like the ever-popular Pond's option, a little goes a long way when it comes to this cream. You can currently find a 15-ounce tub on Amazon for $15, which will last you forever.
Amazon
4. Pears Face & Body Soap
I had never heard of this soap before discovering it via Reddit. After seeing it described as a "great, mild, glycerine soap," I might just have to give it a go because mildness is the top quality I look for in a soap or cleanser – I never want my skin's natural moisture to be washed away.
In fact, the official product description says the formula is designed to "attract long-lasting moisture to your skin."
The Redditor that brought this $9 (for a 2-pack on Amazon) soap up also said it's easy to find at the dollar store. BRB, headed there right now.
Amazon
5. Nivea Tinned Creme
Already being a big fan of Nivea's lip balm, I need to try this cream that comes in a convenient $10 13.5-ounce tin. Its provitamin B5-infused formula seems like a perfect fit for healing dry skin, which is especially helpful because I live in a cold climate.
While I might have overlooked this product if I was shopping by myself, it was these Reddit reviews that really flipped a switch in my mind:
- “This is what I use on my face and it's been amazing. I've noticed some of the finer lines on my forehead and neck have been less noticeable and the Nivea is the only thing that's changed about my skincare recently so it's definitely doing something!”
- “I had been traveling recently and ran out of my night time moisturizer so, bought a tin of old fashioned Nivea and have been using that at night. It is a revelation. It could be just wishful thinking but it really looks as if it has made a difference to some of the lines on my face and neck."
Amazon
6. Queen Helene Cocoa Butter Cream
When it comes to body lotion, I've found success with both cheap and expensive formulas alike. My go-to is the Palmer's Coconut Oil Body Lotion, and this "old school" pick looks like a great, similar option! Knowing that the formula is very simple (includes natural cocoa butter and pure lanolin) encourages me to try it out even more.
“I swear by Queen Helene Cocoa Butter lotion," one Redditor wrote. "A huge bottle is about four bucks at WalMart. I love it because it is on the thinner side and doesn't make me feel slimy and greasy. It's so old school, I don't think they've changed the logo or packaging in decades.”
A 3-pack of 15-ounce tubs goes for $29 on Amazon, putting each one roughly under $10.
Amazon
7. Albolene Cleansing Balm
Like Pond's Cold Cream and the Jergens All-Purpose Face Cream, Abolene is another reliable makeup remover and cleanser that comes in a creamy balm form. It gets the job done gently, thanks to its sulfate-free, phthalate-free, paraben-free, alcohol-free, and dye-free qualities. It's also hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, which is friendly for sensitive or acne-prone skin types!
“I love Albolene for makeup removal, cleansing, and moisturizing!" one Redditor wrote. "My grandmother always swore by it.”
“When I was doing theater, Albolene was the very best for removing tough stage makeup," someone else responded. "Way better than other cold creams, so I would sure recommend it for waterproof or long-wear makeup.”
One 6-ounce tub goes for $8 on Amazon!
Amazon
8. Bag Balm Skin Moisturizer
Dry skin-havers will adore this $9 tin. It's made with only a handful of simple hydrating ingredients to nourish dry spots in all sorts of places: cracked hands, chapped lips, split heels, calluses, sunburns, cuticles, tattoos, and "much, much more," per the brand.
“Bag Balm is a favorite of mine!" one Redditor said. "Good for rough patches of skin like elbows and heels. Cheap, too!”
“Bag balm is absolutely amazing for everything!!" another person noted. "It also works great for hot spots on dogs. That green tin is worth its weight in gold!”
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more life-changing beauty products!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.