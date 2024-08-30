A 'One Tree Hill' Sequel Series Is In Development At Netflix, With Your Favorite Stars Rumored To Return
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Break out your basketball jerseys because the Tree Hill Ravens are coming back! Multiple sources have toldVariety that Netflix is developing a sequel series to the beloved CW drama, which ran from 2003-2012, according to multiple sources. The news comes after multiple series stars admitted they would love to have an One Tree Hill reunion and make another installment of the show.
"I just can't see a world where something won't happen," Chad Michael Murray told E! News. "Something will happen. Whether we get everybody together and do a live reading of the show, or we create a new fictional future episode, I don't know what it will be."
"We’re all on board, we’re all friends, it would be the most fun show anybody has ever been on," Barbara Alyn Woods says in an Entertainment Tonight interview.
Here's everything to know about the One Tree Hill sequel series — including the stars rumored to return!
Who's returning to the One Tree Hill sequel?
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix
One Tree Hill Sequel Cast
According to Variety, Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton would return as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, respectively. Daneel Ackles would also return — and all three would serve as executive producers on the TV show alongside Warner Bros. Television, who was behind the original show.
One Tree Hill also starred Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Austin Nichols, Bethany Joy Lenz, Paul Johansson, Barbara Alyn Woods, Lee Norris, and Antwon Tanner. Check back here for the latest updates on the One Tree Hill reboot cast!
Will One Tree Hill have a season 10?
Warner Bros. Television
One Tree Hill Sequel Plot
One Tree Hill doesn't have a season 10, but it's unclear what kind of sequel this new One Tree Hill series will be. After the One Tree Hill finale featured all of our favorite characters' kids, I've always wanted to see a One Tree Hill next generation series that brings the kids into high school.
Brooke having to deal with her kids' TikToks? Peyton thinking about the future of art and AI? Mouth leading the Tree Hill podcast empire? There is so much to dive into here. But all in all, One Tree Hill is one TV show that gives me so much hope, no matter how many times I watch it. And I know that bringing back our favorite found family is the perfect way to bring some of that hope right back into today's TV.
What do you think about the One Tree Hill sequel?! Stay tuned for the latest news and read up on One Tree Hill Turns 21 This Fall — Here's How To Celebrate With The Cast (Yes, Really).
Lead image via Warner Bros. Television
- 'One Tree Hill' Turns 21 This Fall — Here's How To Celebrate With The Cast (Yes, Really) ›
- Did You Know Chad Michael Murray Almost Played Nathan Scott On One Tree Hill? ›
- Is "The Summer I Turned Pretty" The Best Teen Drama? "One Tree Hill" Star Hilarie Burton Doesn't Think So ›
- Chad Michael Murray Has The Perfect Idea For The "One Tree Hill" Reunion ›
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!