15 Unexpected Color Palettes for Your Holiday Table
Okay, so you're hosting the holidays this year and you're ready to start planning out all the details. But before picking out the perfect menu and researching party cocktails, you need to make sure that your decor game is totally on point — which starts with choosing your color palette. This season is *all* about pastel shades and vibrant jewel tones. Even if you're not making a ton of decorations, choosing a color palette will pull the look of the party nicely together and totally have your guests reaching for their cameras. Scroll on to find out which of these 15 palettes is ideal for your holiday party.
Preppy Tones
A white, orange, and coral color scheme practically screams elegance and sophistication. When thinking about your centerpiece, aim for something that is low enough to talk over, like these mini pumpkin succulents and teeny tiny cornucopias. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Pom-Pom Details
Deck your table with a variety of textures and colors. Line placemats with orange, pink, and red pom-poms, and then repeat the color palette in your centerpiece. Eucalyptus leaves and green gourds will add texture to the bouquets, while colorful napkins will up the class factor in a big way. (via Brit + Co)
Sunshine Yellow
Epic parties don't start with mediocre color schemes. Take inspiration from this colorful shoot and rock the rich mustard yellows, burgundy reds, and hot pinks. Add some DIY apple votive candles and your party will be an instant success. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Ombre Mini Pumpkin Centerpiece
That ombre mini pumpkin centerpiece says it all. Consider taking a break from orange pumpkins with a soft variation of pink to red. Complete the color palette with pink table linens all your guests will gush over. (via Fusion Mineral Paint)
Rainbow Shades
This pastel tablescape will have all your guests pulling out their phones to Instagram every angle. Create a stress-free environment with soothing shades of mint green, light pink, and soft lavender. (via Aww Sam)
Confetti Pop
If a blue and orange color palette doesn't scream harvest happiness, we don't know what does. For a preppy way to dress up a traditional orange theme, throw some navy blue and hot pink into the mix. (via A Kailo Chic Life)
Pink and Gold
You need a pink and purple backdrop for all that dazzle. (via A Beautiful Mess)
Kate Spade Inspired
Bold colors in glossy finishes set the tone for this tablescape, while the colorful linens balance it all out. To get the look, go for black and white patterns and poppy reds and pinks. (via PMQ for two)
Natural Beauty
It's only fitting to use nature's color palettes on a holiday devoted to honoring harvest. The rich red pomegranates and bright yellow squash add some much-needed color to this rustic centerpiece. White plates, copper flatware, and bright turquoise wine glasses make this table totally Pinterest-perfect. (via Sugar & Cloth)
Magenta Marbling
Soft and sweet can still be done in the colder months… as long as you go with the right color pairing. Pick a dark color like magenta to ground your overall theme and then pair it with some sweetness, like blush pink. (via A Bubbly Life)
Copper Dreaming
At first glance, this scene doesn't seem too unique, but it's the copper garland and mules that have us swooning. Make sure your bar cart is ready to roll over the holidays with a rustic-chic display of bumpy gourds and clear glassware. And if you're still itching for some vibrancy, add a bright orange tray for some extra pizzazz. (via Pizzazzerie)
DIY Watercolor Place Cards
Gorgeous pink, yellow, and mint green tones can round out gold accents atop your table. Make your tablescape extra-sweet with coral dishes, white pumpkins, and gold-edged bowls or dishes. (via Lovely Indeed)
Candy Crush Trees
Bottlebrush trees aren't just for Christmas anymore, especially when they've been dyed soft shades of pink and yellow. Finish setting the table with mint green candles, pastel glasses, and gold silverware. (via Sugar & Cloth)
Disco Party
Out with the gourds and in with the… disco balls. Instead of waiting until the holidays to bust out the bling, pour out a cornucopia of mini disco balls on your table for a real showstopper of a centerpiece. Balance out the bling with a main color like hot pink or a light robin's egg shade. (via Studio DIY)
DIY Balloon Centerpiece
Soft peach and coral accents will wow your guests and create warmth even if the day turns out to be freezing cold. (via Sugar & Cloth)
