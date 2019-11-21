These Friendsgiving Recipes Are Easy, Affordable, and BFF-Approved
It's Friendsgiving season, folks! And if you have one on the books, but have no idea what to cook, we have you covered. From deliciously cheesy veggies to a healthy take on everyone's favorite spuds, we're rounding-up easy recipes to make that won't weigh heavy on your pocketbook. Take a look through to see the yummy ensembles you should be whipping up!
Drop Biscuits: Because everyone needs a carb to soup all those juicy drippings on your plate. This 'The Final Table' winning recipe does the job.
Smashed Brussel Sprouts: Not crazy about veggies? These greens will change your mind. Topped with cheese, chives, and a nice crisp topping, they're extra yummy (and keto-friendly!)
Cacio e Pepe Chickpeas: Sure this one is a bit non-traditional, but your vegetarian friends will love it. Plus they make the perfect topping to nearly any dish (who needs croutons when you have these anyways?!).
Roasted Broccoli: Puts some greens on your plate with this holy-grail recipe. Trust us: It's sooo easy!
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Polenta: Dust off the ole' Instant Pot will this delectable fall polenta. Filled with butternut squash and lots of parmesan you (and your besties!) will quickly fall in *love*.
Roasted Sweet Potato: Just when you thought you knew how to roast sweet potatoes, this recipe came along. And boy are we taking notes!
Slow Cooker Mulled Wine: Be the friend that brings the booze. This autumn-themed mulled wine drink will warm everyone's spirits.
Fall Quinoa Salad: If you're designated salad duty, take a twist on it by packing it full-on quinia, pomegranate, and a tangy dressing. Yum!
Cheesy Pasta Bake: When the temperatures drop, your friends will be extra thankful for this soul-warming, cheesy pasta.
Spinach + Mushroom Gnocchi Casserole: No time? No worries! This freezer-friendly pasta bake complete with pillowy gnocchi, creamy mushrooms and spinach is super easy to create ahead of time, without taking away from any day-of deliciousness.
Cheddar, Jalapeno, and Chive Biscuits: Upgrade your biscuits with "addicting" flavors of cheddar, chives, and jalapeños. Pro tip: Double the batch to ensure you have more than one for everyone!
Keto Cheese Ball: Your hostess will thank you extra for showing up with an app to tide guests over until the main meal is served. Packed with yummy baked potato fixings, it's got an extra "kick" to make it comparable to store bought options. Plus it's keto-friendly... you can't go wrong with that!
Cheesy Keto Asparagus: Keep the keto ideas coming, am I right?! Make this popular Pinterest vegetable dish loaded with garlic and extra cheese. Yes please!
Yogurt Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes: Pack a 'lil extra protein into your mashed spuds (with the bonus of making them extra creamy!). Who knew yogurt would soon become your go-to secret ingredient?
Pumpkin Spice Toffee: And let's not forget about the sweets! Make a batch of this pumpkin spice-flavored treat as a great take-home option for overstuffed guests! (Just be sure to save some extra for yourself!)