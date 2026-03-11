The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for the upcoming movie sequel. Even though we still don't have a release date, actor Gavin Casalegno (who played Jeremiah on the series) just gave us a surprising update on the timeline for filming.

Gavin Casalegno spills on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie.

At the Elle Actors Rising event on February 26, Gavin Casalegno told People that he has no idea when the movie actually begins production.

“I’m going to be so honest, I don’t even have a script,” he says. “So I don’t even know when we’re filming.”

He goes on to guess that he'll get a call pretty close to when cameras will start rolling. “It’s going to be like game time,” he says. “Like Jenny Han calling me up and [being] like, ‘Hey, by the way, you’re going to be on a plane in a week.’ So, we’ll see what happens.”

Even though Gavin has “zero clue” what the film will cover, he's “sure...one of the fan predictions is correct” if not more.