Gavin Casalegno Offers Surprising Update on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Movie Filming
The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for the upcoming movie sequel. Even though we still don't have a release date, actor Gavin Casalegno (who played Jeremiah on the series) just gave us a surprising update on the timeline for filming.
Gavin Casalegno spills on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie.
At the Elle Actors Rising event on February 26, Gavin Casalegno told People that he has no idea when the movie actually begins production.
“I’m going to be so honest, I don’t even have a script,” he says. “So I don’t even know when we’re filming.”
He goes on to guess that he'll get a call pretty close to when cameras will start rolling. “It’s going to be like game time,” he says. “Like Jenny Han calling me up and [being] like, ‘Hey, by the way, you’re going to be on a plane in a week.’ So, we’ll see what happens.”
Even though Gavin has “zero clue” what the film will cover, he's “sure...one of the fan predictions is correct” if not more.
And Jenny Han teases that it's "the right idea."
Jenny Han did confirm that the script has already been finished, and before the movie was even confirmed the author told Brit + Co that she would only return for "the right idea" — so it's safe to assume this film will be exactly what fans are waiting for.
"I get asked about [sequels and spinoffs] a lot," she says in Brit + Co's exclusive interview. "I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great."
