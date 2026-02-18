Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

This is not your typical rom-com.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star Gavin Casalegno to Lead Rom-Com ‘Sunflower Child’

Two teens smiling at each other outside a school building.
Prime Video
By Bre AveryFeb 18, 2026
We’re finally getting a romantic comedy that refuses to recycle the same old formulaic script we’ve seen overplayed a gazillion times already on screen. Don’t get me wrong, I’m obsessed with this genre. In fact, I’d even go so far as to admit that romantic comedies are some of my favorite movies of all time.

And yet, it’s honestly been way too long since we’ve gotten a fresh and original premise within this genre. Fortunately, this is precisely where Sunflower Child, starring The Summer I Turned Pretty alum, Gavin Casalegno, comes in to save the day while offering something totally fresh and original to the silver screen.

Here’s everything you need to know about the gripping new film.

What is Sunflower Child About?

Two people chat at a dimly lit bar with neon lights and colorful d\u00e9cor.

IMDB

The romantic comedy, which stars Gavin Casalegno alongside Jennifer James (who wrote the script), offers a classic battle of art vs. commerce, where artistic integrity is put to the test in favor of algorithms and selling out cinema seats. Gavin Casalegno stars as a Hollywood director, while Jennifer James portrays an indie screenwriter who refuses to let the corporate suits get in the way of her artistic vision.

Their romance is put to the ultimate test with the interference of commercialization and the ever-present loom of the big Hollywood machine, threatening to tear their film (and their relationship) apart for good.

According to James, her film is “an anthem for authenticity, for indie filmmakers, and what it really takes to get a foot in the door.” With the popularity of The Summer I Turned Pretty, casting Casalegno in the film was a smart choice, as fans are likely to fall in love with the Hollywood director just like they fell in love with Jeremiah Fisher.

Who Stars In The Upcoming Film About Art Vs. Commerce?

Person with curly hair leans against a colorful mural, wearing a beige sweater and necklace.

IMDB

Gavin Casalegno and Jennifer James play the lead characters, along with Maddie Close and Muhannad Ben Amor in supporting roles.

When Will The Movie Premiere?

A woman with curly hair and a gray top poses against a dark blue background.

Jennifer James | IMDB

Since the film is still in production, we don’t yet have a premiere date, so please stay tuned for more information.

Is There A Trailer I Can Watch?

Iconic white "Hollywood" sign on green hillside under a blue sky.

Getty

Unfortunately, there’s no official trailer yet, as the movie is still in production.

Who Will Win In This Battle of Art vs. Commerce?

Five people smiling, posing together indoors by a wooden table.

The Studio | Apple TV | IMDB

The subject of art vs. commerce seems to be a hot-button issue lately, given the success of Apple TV’s The Studio and the ongoing acquisition deal between Warner Bros. and Netflix. Indie filmmakers and cinephiles alike are terrified by the notion that art can no longer sustain itself on its own, without the help of algorithmic aid and commercialization. It’ll be fascinating to see whether our protagonist’s script will be able to survive on its own or if it’s merely a pipe dream.

moviescelebrity

