'The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star Gavin Casalegno to Lead Rom-Com ‘Sunflower Child’

We’re finally getting a romantic comedy that refuses to recycle the same old formulaic script we’ve seen overplayed a gazillion times already on screen. Don’t get me wrong, I’m obsessed with this genre. In fact, I’d even go so far as to admit that romantic comedies are some of my favorite movies of all time.

What is Sunflower Child About?

IMDB

The romantic comedy, which stars Gavin Casalegno alongside Jennifer James (who wrote the script), offers a classic battle of art vs. commerce, where artistic integrity is put to the test in favor of algorithms and selling out cinema seats. Gavin Casalegno stars as a Hollywood director, while Jennifer James portrays an indie screenwriter who refuses to let the corporate suits get in the way of her artistic vision.

Their romance is put to the ultimate test with the interference of commercialization and the ever-present loom of the big Hollywood machine, threatening to tear their film (and their relationship) apart for good.

According to James, her film is “an anthem for authenticity, for indie filmmakers, and what it really takes to get a foot in the door.” With the popularity of The Summer I Turned Pretty, casting Casalegno in the film was a smart choice, as fans are likely to fall in love with the Hollywood director just like they fell in love with Jeremiah Fisher.