Gavin Casalegno Wants Jeremiah To Die In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Movie
The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are incredibly vocal about whether they're Team Conrad (Chris Briney) or Team Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). And ahead of the TSITP movie, Gavin revealed he actually pitched a really surprising fate for his character: a death scene. Yes, I'm being 100% serious. (If you're Team Conrad and you just started cheering...cool it just a bit).
Here's what Gavin Casalegno said about Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, coming soon.
Gavin Casalegno had a surprising request for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie.
At Actors Rising Presented by The Actor Awards and ELLE, Gavin Casalegno told Us Weekly that he's hoping for a very memorable end for Jeremiah. “I did request a death scene,” he said. “I don’t know if we’re gonna get it.”
In case you haven't read the TSITP books yet, I can assure you that Jere dying is not a part of the story, so I'm not sure #TeamJellyFisher needs to worry about that making it into the final cut of the movie. Gavin added that he's a fan of any storyline that “makes the fans and [author] Jenny [Han] happy.”
But when it comes to what we can expect from the film, Gavin has “no information” on the scripts. “I’m like Tom Holland. If I know anything, I’ll give it away,” he added. “They won’t tell me anything.”
It looks like we'll just have to wait for the film to hit screens before we know how Jeremiah's fate wraps up. Hopefully it's less devastating than Gavin's asking for...
Hopefully we see the 'TSITP' movie in 2027!
We don't have an official release date for the movie just yet, but reports show that the cast could start filming in Wilmington, North Carolina (where they filmed the series) at the end of April 2026. So we're hoping to see the movie by 2027!
This summer won't be the same without our weekly Wednesday watch, but it'll all be worth it when we get to see Conrad's face for a full 90 minutes to 2 hours. I can't wait.
