Belly Finally Makes It To Paris In The Final 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Trailer

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. Is Belly going to Paris? Will my Shayla (Conrad) ever be happy again? What is Jenny Han doing to my tender, tender heart?!



Luckily, we didn't have to wait too long to find out.

The final trailer for the rest of The Summer I Turned Pretty just dropped, and it answers (almost) everything you need to know (for now). Let's break it down!

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about the final The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer before the last few episodes drop!

Prime Video As the trailer opens, we see Belly finally (no seriously, FINALLY) take her flight to Paris after she and Jeremiah officially called off the wedding (again, read: FINALLY). On the plane, Belly takes of her engagement ring and looks out to see her new destination.

Prime Video We watch Belly navigate her way through the Paris metro, taking in the gravity of the turn her life's taken...

Prime Video ...and finally she makes her way towards the Seine and starts her big Paris adventure.

Prime Video From there, it seems like Belly officially takes on her study abroad and working a job at a French cinema — perfect for our film-loving girl.

Prime Video Without the Fisher boys, Taylor, or Steven nearby Belly seems to make new, lively, cosmopolitan friends in Paris. They grab drinks and laugh, and Belly seems to enjoy her new scenario — which TBH is so good for her personal growth.

Prime Video It even seems like Belly may have found a potential new love interest — a handsome, French-seeming man who’s taking her photo as they wander the city.

Prime Video However, this clearly isn’t the end of Belly’s story. The trailer shows her walking in with a stack of mail, and as she flips through them, one letter stands out in particular.

Prime Video Conrad wrote to Belly, and this seems to indicate we’re at the beginning of Bonrad part 2 (have I said FINALLY enough yet?!). This may not answer what’s exactly to come between Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah and the rest of the Cousins crew, but I definitely have plenty of theories already. What do you think is gonna happen in the last 3 episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Will Jenny stick to the books (even though these episodes technically don’t ever happen in the books)? Or will we get something completely new? Only time will tell…until next Wednesday!

