Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Belly trades the tiniest ring for the City of Lights 😉

Belly Finally Makes It To Paris In The Final 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Trailer

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Final Trailer
Prime Video
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleAug 29, 2025
Haley Sprankle

Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.

See Full Bio
Follow:

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. Is Belly going to Paris? Will my Shayla (Conrad) ever be happy again? What is Jenny Han doing to my tender, tender heart?!

Luckily, we didn't have to wait too long to find out.

The final trailer for the rest of The Summer I Turned Pretty just dropped, and it answers (almost) everything you need to know (for now). Let's break it down!

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about the final The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer before the last few episodes drop!

Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 final trailer

Prime Video

As the trailer opens, we see Belly finally (no seriously, FINALLY) take her flight to Paris after she and Jeremiah officially called off the wedding (again, read: FINALLY). On the plane, Belly takes of her engagement ring and looks out to see her new destination.

Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 final trailer

Prime Video

We watch Belly navigate her way through the Paris metro, taking in the gravity of the turn her life's taken...

Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 final trailer

Prime Video

...and finally she makes her way towards the Seine and starts her big Paris adventure.

Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 final trailer

Prime Video

From there, it seems like Belly officially takes on her study abroad and working a job at a French cinema — perfect for our film-loving girl.

Lola Tung and cast in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 final trailer

Prime Video

Without the Fisher boys, Taylor, or Steven nearby Belly seems to make new, lively, cosmopolitan friends in Paris. They grab drinks and laugh, and Belly seems to enjoy her new scenario — which TBH is so good for her personal growth.

Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 final trailer

Prime Video

It even seems like Belly may have found a potential new love interest — a handsome, French-seeming man who’s taking her photo as they wander the city.

Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 final trailer

Prime Video

However, this clearly isn’t the end of Belly’s story. The trailer shows her walking in with a stack of mail, and as she flips through them, one letter stands out in particular.

Conrad's letters in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 final trailer

Prime Video

Conrad wrote to Belly, and this seems to indicate we’re at the beginning of Bonrad part 2 (have I said FINALLY enough yet?!). This may not answer what’s exactly to come between Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah and the rest of the Cousins crew, but I definitely have plenty of theories already.

What do you think is gonna happen in the last 3 episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Will Jenny stick to the books (even though these episodes technically don’t ever happen in the books)? Or will we get something completely new? Only time will tell…until next Wednesday!

Looking for more TV & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

tvtv showsentertainmentthe summer i turned pretty

The Latest

Costco New Arrivals September 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

6 New Costco Finds You Can’t Miss In September

Just One Look cast
Entertainment

'Just One Look': Everything You Need To Know About The Harlan Coben Netflix Thriller

The Beast in Me cast
Entertainment

Netflix's New Thriller Will Hold You Over Until 'Dept. Q' Season 2

prime video mini series
Entertainment

The 6 Best Prime Video Mini Series You Can Binge In 2025

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit