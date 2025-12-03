OMG, 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Movie Script Is Done! Here's When To Expect The Film.

Jenny Han just gave us a new update on The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, and I'm even more excited than ever! During a screening on November 11, Jenny got honest about the fan reactions to the new film, and revealed what fans of the hit Prime Video show can expect — and then on December 3, she revealed a brand new piece of info: the script is done.

Keep reading to see what Jenny Han said about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, coming soon!

#tsitp #thelastdance #jennyhan ♬ original sound - Madison Kailey @adventureswithsun0 @Jenny Han “I’m not ready” in @the summer i turned pretty episode still breaks me everytime 🥹 still #teamjeremiah ❤️ #thesummeriturnedpretty Jenny Han revealed in November how she really feels about the fan reactions to the movie announcement. "I had said repeatedly that it was three seasons, and that was the end of the show. But then some people were like, 'You were lying,' and I was like, 'No, I didn't!'" she says. "A movie's different!" And she hopes that fans of the show and newcomers can take part in the fandom moving forward. "I hope that for the movie, that people who have never even watched the show can watch the movie and really enjoy the experience of it. [That] is my goal," she continues. "And also for people who love the show that it'll, you know, be what they're dreaming of."

This isn't the first time Jenny Han has talked about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie. She actually teased it before season 3 even premiered. "I get asked about [a spinoff] a lot," she says in Brit + Co's exclusive interview. "And I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great." Well, it turns out the "right idea" was a movie, and I'm grateful. We're expecting the new film to adapt the epilogue of We'll Always Have Summer. Team Conrad, we won!

This post has been updated.