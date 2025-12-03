We can't WAIT! ☀️
OMG, 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Movie Script Is Done! Here's When To Expect The Film.
Jenny Han just gave us a new update on The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, and I'm even more excited than ever! During a screening on November 11, Jenny got honest about the fan reactions to the new film, and revealed what fans of the hit Prime Video show can expect — and then on December 3, she revealed a brand new piece of info: the script is done.
At The Wrap's Women in Power Summit, Jenny Han confirmed that the script is done, but the actors haven't stepped back into their roles just yet. “We have not filmed anything yet," she shared. "I know that everyone was hoping that it was coming out this Christmas, but unfortunately, not happening, not possible.”
She also told Variety in September that the movie doesn't have a release date, but she did clarify we probably won't see it in 2026. "I don’t think it’s safe to say next year because we haven’t filmed it yet. I honestly, really want that extra time, because it’s just getting the actors a little bit closer to adulthood," she said. "We’re getting to see Belly at 15, turning 16, and then seeing her as this young woman. And now Lola is 22! I think that I always wanted some distance for the movie, so I’m really glad to get that breathing space."
So all signs are pointing to a 2027 release date!
Jenny Han revealed in November how she really feels about the fan reactions to the movie announcement. "I had said repeatedly that it was three seasons, and that was the end of the show. But then some people were like, 'You were lying,' and I was like, 'No, I didn't!'" she says. "A movie's different!"
And she hopes that fans of the show and newcomers can take part in the fandom moving forward. "I hope that for the movie, that people who have never even watched the show can watch the movie and really enjoy the experience of it. [That] is my goal," she continues. "And also for people who love the show that it'll, you know, be what they're dreaming of."
This isn't the first time Jenny Han has talked about The Summer I Turned Pretty movie. She actually teased it before season 3 even premiered. "I get asked about [a spinoff] a lot," she says in Brit + Co's exclusive interview. "And I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great."
Well, it turns out the "right idea" was a movie, and I'm grateful. We're expecting the new film to adapt the epilogue of We'll Always Have Summer. Team Conrad, we won!
