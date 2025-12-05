Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

The reflective new movie is out now!

George Clooney's 'Jay Kelly' On Netflix Is For 'Midnight In Paris' Fans

George Clooney Jay Kelly
Netflix
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryDec 05, 2025
George Clooney's new movie Jay Kelly is out on Netflix today — and it's not what we usually see from this leading man! The Noah Baumbach-directed movie is reflective and melancholy and exactly what you need on a chilly night inside this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated new film!

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about George Clooney's Jay Kelly on Netflix!

What is 'Jay Kelly' about?

George Clooney in Jay Kelly on Netflix

Netflix

Jay Kelly seemingly has it all: Praise wherever he turns, a loyal fanbase, overwhelming fame and fortune, and a prolific film career under his belt. But there’s only one problem: this guy has literally zero clue who he is outside of the fabricated, commodified version of himself that’s made to sell movies and products. Jay Kelly has become a brand and has therefore lost the ability to function as a grounded human being.

He may appear to be living a charmed life, but the glitz and glam fall utterly flat when in comparison to the more important things in life, like friendship, family, and authentic experiences. Since almost everything Jay’s ever done has been one big performative act, he has a full-blown mental breakdown while contemplating his trajectory. What in his life is real? What in his life is just a facade? Jay can hardly tell, but fortunately, he has the help of his dear friend/manager, Ron (portrayed by Adam Sandler), to help him along the way.

What Noah Baumbach has described as a “coming of age film for adults,” this film proves that important milestones can occur at any age in one's life trajectory.

What is 'Jay Kelly' based on?

George Clooney in Jay Kelly on Netflix

Netflix

While Jay Kelly is a fictional character, some speculation suggests the movie is loosely based on Clooney’s own life.

Who's in the 'Jay Kelly' cast?

Laura Dern in Jay Kelly on Netflix

Netflix

Alongside Adam Sandler and George Clooney, the movie will also star Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern, and Isla Fisher.

When can I watch 'Jay Kelly'?

Adam Sandler in Jay Kelly on Netflix

Netflix

Jay Kelly is out today, on December 5, 2025!

Where can I watch 'Jay Kelly'?

Billy Crudup in Jay Kelly in Netflix

Netflix

You can stream Jay Kelly on Netflix!

What are fans saying about 'Jay Kelly' so far?

George Clooney and Adam Sandler in Jay Kelly on Netflix

Netflix

Fans are thrilled to see what Clooney and Sandler have in store for us in this unique new film directed by Noah Baumbach. Many have taken to the YouTube comments section of the movie’s trailer to voice their excitement for the film.

“Noah Baumbach described this film as a ‘coming-of-age for adults,’ which is something we rarely see these days. It’s refreshing to have a story that taps into that space again,” one commenter wrote.

“This might be too good, not gonna lie,” chimed in another.

I don’t know about you guys, but I personally can’t wait for this riveting new film. As a big fan of Adam Sandler and George Clooney, it will be thrilling to watch the actors come together in this captivating cinema classic. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.

