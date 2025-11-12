The 21 Best New Movies You NEED To Watch In 2025

We're over halfway through the year and 2025 has given us some great films. 2025 is full of nostalgic favorites, long-awaited sequels, and new Marvel movies featuring all our favorite actors. Keep reading for all the best 2025 movies from the year, and the new movies coming this fall that you don't want to miss.

Keep reading for the best new movies to watch in 2025.

Christy — In Theaters Now Black Bear Sydney Sweeney totally transformed for her new biopic about renowned boxer Christy Martin and this is one 2025 movie you literally can't miss. Christy stars Sydney Sweeney, Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O'Brian, and Ethan Embry.

The Running Man — In Theaters November 14, 2025 Paramount Pictures The Running Man is the Stephen King adaptation you've been waiting for — and not just because it stars Glen Powell. Consider this movie like a mix of The Hunger Games and Emma Roberts' Nerve. The Running Man stars Glen Powell, Colman Domingo, Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, Karl Glusman, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, William H. Macy, David Zayas, and Sean Hayes.

Eternity— In Theaters November 26, 2025 A24 When Elizabeth Olsen winds up in the afterlife, she finds both her husbands (Callum Turner and Miles Teller) waiting for her — and has to pick who she spends eternity with. Eternity stars Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner, John Early, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Hamnet — In Theaters November 27, 2025 Focus Features Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley star in Hamnet as William Shakespeare and his wife, who must heal after the death of their son. Not only does the tragedy change the course of their lives but it also prompts Shakespeare to write his famous Hamlet. Grab a slot at our free NYC early screening! Hamnet stars Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, Jacobi Jupe, and Jack Shalloo.

Dead Man Wake Up: A Knives Out Story — Stream on Netflix December 12, 2025 Netflix Wake Up Dead Man will see Benoit Blanc investigate a parish murder, and it's sure to be his "most dangerous case yet." We also know the story features a graveyard, a funeral, and another incredible cast. Color me intrigued! Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery stars Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

The Housemaid — In Theaters December 19, 2025 Lionsgate Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar's new thriller is steamy, addictive, and will keep you guessing until the very end. The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins.

Avatar: Fire And Ash — In Theaters December 19, 2025 20th Century Studios Avatar 3 will show off "a lot more Pandora that you never saw before,” director James Cameron said at D23 in Anaheim, California (via Variety). “It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before.” I can't wait to see how it plays out! Avatar: Fire And Ash stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington.

Marty Supreme — In Theaters December 25, 2025 A24 Timothée Chalamet as a famous ping pong player, and with a mustache? Say less. Marty Supreme stars Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler, the Creator, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy — Stream on Peacock Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures Rom-com and Jane Austen lovers rejoice: The fourth installment in the Bridget Jones franchise is streaming! The 2025 movie sees our favorite diary-keeper learning what it looks like to balance motherhood with all the other responsibilities that come with adulthood. Bridget Jones 4 hits stars Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Leo Woodall.

Mickey 17 — Stream on HBO Max Warner Bros. Pictures In Robert Pattinson's new movie, the actor plays an employee who realizes he's disposable when he's sent to colonize Niflheim, an ice world. Every time a version of himself dies, a new body regenerates. That is, unless he can stop it. Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Patsy Ferran, Holliday Grainger, and Anamaria Vartolomei.

Thunderbolts — Stream on Disney+ Marvel Studios This new Marvel movie will follow a group of anti-heroes, led by Yelena Belova, called the Thunderbolts. This was one of my most-anticipated films because I just love Yelena and Bucky. How could you not?! Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour.

Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning — Stream on Paramount+ Paramount Pictures I'm convinced Tom Cruise is literally unstoppable, and the fact we got another Mission: Impossible movie only further proves it. This time around, Ethan is fueled by grief as much as a sense of duty, and provides some answers about the Entity! Mission: Impossible 8 stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Frederick Schmidt.

Jurassic World: Rebirth — Stream on Peacock Universal Pictures Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson lead the newest Jurassic World movie, which is something I never knew I needed until the casting was announced! Their team of scientists are trying to extract life-saving DNA. Jurassic World 4 stars Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, and Mahershala Ali.

Superman — Stream on HBO Max Warner Bros. Pictures The elements of this 2025 movie might sound familiar — Smallville, Kryptonite, and Clark Kent's family relationships — but this isn't your average origin story. It looks like the cast had a ton of fun filming Superman, and it's a blast to watch. Superman stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, María Gabriela de Faría, Sara Sampaio, Skyler Gisondo, and Nicholas Hoult.

Fantastic Four — Stream on Disney+ Marvel Studios My most-anticipated 2025 movie was, without a doubt, The Fantastic Four. I've always loved this quartet (probably thanks to my love for Chris Evans in the original 2005 film), and the MCU put their own spin on the story. It was a pretty steady introduction to Marvel's first family and I hope they get to continue to build their relationships! The Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Vanessa Kirby.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale — Stream on Peacock Focus Features Downton Abbey came to the most emotional and beautiful conclusion with The Grand Finale, which is all about passing the torch to the next generation. You'll definitely want to bring tissues when you see it because I cried. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale stars Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Paul Giamatti, Phyllis Logan, Allen Leech, Elizabeth McGovern, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, and Penelope Wilton.

Regretting You — In Theaters Now Paramount Pictures Colleen Hoover's Regretting You follows a mother and daughter whose lives are rocked by tragedy — and secrets. Check out our exclusive video from the cast! Regretting You stars Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, and Clancy Brown.

Deliver Me From Nowhere — In Theaters Now 20th Century Fox Our next music biopic follows Bruce Springsteen as he writes his iconic Nebraska album. Jeremy Allen White is already an Oscar nominee in my book! Deliver Me From Nowhere stars Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Gaby Hoffmann, Marc Maron, and David Krumholtz.

Bugonia — In Theaters Now Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos' new film is all about a famous exec, who's kidnapped by alien conspiracy theorists. Will this be their wackiest movie yet? Only time will tell. Bugonia stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone.

Which 2025 movie are you most looking forward to? Let us know on Facebook!

This post has been updated.