The gang's back together!

We Just Got A Major Update On The 'Ocean's 14' Cast!

Ocean's 14
Warner Bros.
By Bre AveryDec 04, 2025
It looks like George Clooney's Ocean’s movies are making a major comeback, since Hollywood studios are releasing back-to-back films within this franchise to look forward to. Not only can we anticipate an Ocean’s 14 movie on its way, but there’s also a prequel film in the works starring Margot Robbie and Bradly Cooper! I think we cinephiles are being spoiled, and I’m all for it.

If you’re as obsessed with this heist franchise as I am, join me in uncovering the latest details on the upcoming Ocean’s 14 movie. Who stars in it? Will any of the old cast members from the original film return? When is the release date? Here are all your most asked questions, answered.

Scroll to find out everything we know about Oceans Eleven sequel!

What will 'Ocean’s 14' be about?

George Clooney in Ocean's Eleven

Warner Bros.

According to George Clooney in a 2023 interview with Uproxx, the movie will be inspired by the 1979 film Going in Style, which follows a gang of older folks who ditch the retirement home for a final heist. Honestly, I’m so on board with this plotline.

Who's in the 'Ocean's 14' cast?

George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Brad Pitt in Ocean's Eleven

Warner Bros.

One of the biggest treats for the upcoming Ocean’s film is the fact that most of the original cast members from Ocean’s 11 will be returning for number 14. This includes George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts.

And if you're wondering who the villain of this sequel may be? Well, Andy Garcia just told The Wrap that he's set to come back to the cast too!

Is there an 'Ocean's 14' trailer yet?

Matt Damon in Ocean's Eleven

Warner Bros.

The film is still in its early development stage, so there’s unfortunately no trailer out yet for Ocean’s 14.

When will 'Ocean's 14' come out?

Julia Roberts in Ocean's Eleven

Warner Bros.

Sadly, there is no release date yet. In October, Clooney told E! News that they got approved for the budget and will "probably start in about 9 or 10 months." since filming won’t start till 2026, we might be waiting (impatiently) until 2027 for the actual release date.

What are 'Oceans' fans saying about the movie?

George Clooney in Ocean's Eleven

Warner Bros.

Since the original Ocean’s 11 film has generated such a mass following from cinephiles and casual moviegoers alike, it’s no surprise that most fans are on the edge of their seats in sheer excitement for the highly anticipated new film within the franchise. Many have taken to the /movies subreddit to discuss their elation about the recent news.

“I'm definitely hyped for this, but it won't be the same without Bernie Mac,” one commenter wrote. True! RIP, Bernie.

“Honestly, I just want to see the gang together b/c no matter how bad or offbeat it is, I miss the old Hollywood A-listers,” added another.

“Nothing against this new generation of actors, but there are far fewer of them, and they seem to get spammed in everything coming out.”

What are your thoughts on the recent announcement for Ocean’s 14? Because I, for one, am already sitting at the movie theater just waiting on the edge of my seat. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

