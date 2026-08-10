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We're Getting A Brand New 'Gilmore Girls' Documentary With Lauren Graham, Amy Sherman-Palladino, & More
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Keep reading for the latest news on HBO Max's new Gilmore Girls documentary before it drops on the streamer.
The new 'Gilmore Girls' documentary features Lauren Graham & your favorite stars.
My favorite update about the new documentary is that Lauren Graham is going to play a star role! Considering the show wouldn't be the same without Lorelai (if it could even exist without her at all), this is no surprise. But it is good news!
A press release from Warner Brothers reveals that the new doc will talk to Graham alongside creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well other cast members you love from the show. Those additional names are currently being kept under wraps, but we'll hear about them in the future.
"The documentary reveals how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon by unpacking the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew, and collaborators," the press release continues.
Plus, we'll see bloopers, script pages, and behind-the-scenes clips we've never seen before. This documentary can't come fast enough!
And it's coming to HBO Max soon.
We don't have a release date for the new Gilmore Girls documentary yet (or a title, so stay tuned), but we do know that it's coming to HBO Max. And if they're already in production, we could see the doc by fall 2027!
We'll keep you updated on all the news you can't miss.
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