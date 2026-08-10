The new 'Gilmore Girls' documentary features Lauren Graham & your favorite stars.

My favorite update about the new documentary is that Lauren Graham is going to play a star role! Considering the show wouldn't be the same without Lorelai (if it could even exist without her at all), this is no surprise. But it is good news!

A press release from Warner Brothers reveals that the new doc will talk to Graham alongside creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well other cast members you love from the show. Those additional names are currently being kept under wraps, but we'll hear about them in the future.

"The documentary reveals how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon by unpacking the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew, and collaborators," the press release continues.

Plus, we'll see bloopers, script pages, and behind-the-scenes clips we've never seen before. This documentary can't come fast enough!