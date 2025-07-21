'Gilmore Girls' Fans Rejoice! Hallmark Just Made A Major Announcement.

We might be in the midst of Mamma Mia season in all its sunny, beachy glory, but before long, it'll be time to buy school supplies, light some yummy candles, and map out all the can't-miss Hallmark Channel premieres. And this year, that calendar includes Gilmore Girls! Yep, Lorelai, Rory, Luke and the rest of all your favorite Stars Hollow residents are coming to the coziest channel on TV.

Here's everything we know about Gilmore Girls coming to Hallmark Channel in August 2025.

Where can I watch Gilmore Girls? Gilmore Girls is coming to Hallmark Channel starting August 25, 2025. You'll be able to watch the series on weekdays from 2-6 PM and on weekends from 8-10 AM.

Who's in the Gilmore Girls cast? The Gilmore Girls cast is totally iconic and includes: Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore

as Lorelai Gilmore Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore

as Rory Gilmore Scott Patterson as Luke Danes

as Luke Danes Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St. James

as Sookie St. James Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore

as Emily Gilmore Edward Herrmann as Richard Gilmore

as Richard Gilmore Keiko Agena as Lane Kim

as Lane Kim Liza Weil as Paris Geller

as Paris Geller Yanic Truesdale as Michel Gerard

as Michel Gerard Sean Gunn as Kirk Gleason

as Kirk Gleason Milo Ventimiglia as Jess Mariano

as Jess Mariano Jared Padalecki as Dean Forester

as Dean Forester Matt Czuchry as Logan Huntzberger

as Logan Huntzberger David Sutcliffe as Christopher Hayden

as Christopher Hayden Liz Torres as Miss Patty

as Miss Patty Sally Struthers as Babette Dell

as Babette Dell Emily Kuroda as Mrs. Kim

as Mrs. Kim Jackson Douglas as Jackson Belleville

as Jackson Belleville Michael Winters as Taylor Doose

as Taylor Doose Scott Cohen as Max Medina

as Max Medina Chad Michael Murray as Tristin Dugray

What is Gilmore Girls about? Warner Bros. TV Gilmore Girls follows Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, a mother-daughter duo who live in the small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. When Rory gets accepted into a prestigious school that could make her Harvard dreams come true, the ever-independent Lorelai asks for help from the one place she promised herself she never would: her parents.

How many episodes are there in Gilmore Girls? Warner Bros. TV The original Gilmore Girls, which ran from October 5, 2000 to May 15, 2007, had 153 episodes, and the Netflix sequel miniseries A Year in the Life dropped four episodes on November 25, 2016.

Is Gilmore Girls coming to Hallmark? Warner Bros. TV Yes, Gilmore Girls is coming to Hallmark Channel, which totally fits the cozy vibe of Stars Hollow. “The success of the Gilmore Girls universe is a testament to the power of storytelling that is centered around love, family, and close-knit community,” Ayn Prince, Hallmark Media’s VP of Programming & Acquisitions, says in a statement. “Hallmark shares the same passion for feel good, whimsical content and characters, making this show and its ever-growing fandom the perfect addition to our Hallmark Channel viewing experience.”

What is Rory Gilmore syndrome? Warner Bros. TV Gilmore Girls fans talk a lot about how Rory Gilmore started the show as an exceptional student and ended up dropping out of college and becoming a less-than-stellar journalist (two decisions that are totally out of character for the teenager we meet in season 1). One Reddit user equates this arc to "gifted kid burnout syndrome," which is where someone was an excellent student as a kid only to feel totally burnt out later on in life. "She was obviously burned out and meeting Logan’s family was the final nail in the coffin," the Reddit user says of Rory's decision to leave Yale. "I personally hated how everyone around Rory reacted to her wanting time off as if it wasn’t normal to take gap years bc you suddenly weren’t sure of your career path."

Can you actually visit Stars Hollow? Warner Bros. TV Sorry TV fan, Stars Hollow isn't a real place — but it was inspired by the super cute Washington, Connecticut, which inspired Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino! You can also go to the Warner Brothers Studio Tour to see where the show filmed in Hollywood.

