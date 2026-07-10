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Loving 'House of the Dragon'? Here Are 6 New Shows Coming to HBO Max This Summer 2026
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Here's your official guide to the best HBO Max summer shows for 2026.
House of the Dragon season 3 — Airing on HBO Max now
HBO Max
After premiering at the end of June, the third installment of House of the Dragon will carry us all the way to August. AKA this is the perfect summer show for 2026. With political battles, literal battles, and plenty of dragons (duh), this show is great for anyone who can't get enough of Fourth Wing.
Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness — Airing on HBO Max Now
HBO Max
We're also in the middle of Larry David's comedic approach to retelling American history. There are seven episodes total — and they all have the Obamas' stamp of approval. Happy 250th America!
The Man Will Burn — Airing on HBO Max now
HBO Max
This new documentary series allows us all to take a closer look at Burning Man, a Nevada festival that's been around since 1986. In the midst of unexpected challenges, the movement has to figure out how to grow without becoming unrecognizable.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe — Watch on HBO Max July 23, 2026
HBO Max
Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) is a comic book store owner who basically destroys the world when he breaks a device made by The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon and Leonard, and he starts a multiversal Armageddon — including alternates of all your favorite Big Bang Theory characters.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Seattle Seahawks — Watch on HBO Max August 11, 2026
HBO Max
This new HBO Max summer show takes NFL fans into the Seahawks training camp as the team prepares for the season.
Lanterns — Watch on HBO Max August 16, 2026
HBO Max
Superhero fans, we're so back! Lanterns is a retelling of the Green Lantern comics that centers around Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), who have to investigate a murder in smalltown America.
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