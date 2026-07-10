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Loving 'House of the Dragon'? Here Are 6 New Shows Coming to HBO Max This Summer 2026

summer shows hbo max 2026
HBO Max
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jul 10, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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It's no surprise that HBO Max has some of the best summer shows around. While Prime Video is giving us all the teen summer dramas and Netflix has plenty of romances, HBO Max's summer shows for 2026 include fantasy epics, comedies, and more than one documentary.

Here's your official guide to the best HBO Max summer shows for 2026.

House of the Dragon season 3 — Airing on HBO Max now

House of the Dragon Season 3

HBO Max

After premiering at the end of June, the third installment of House of the Dragon will carry us all the way to August. AKA this is the perfect summer show for 2026. With political battles, literal battles, and plenty of dragons (duh), this show is great for anyone who can't get enough of Fourth Wing.

Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness — Airing on HBO Max Now

Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness \u2014 Airing on HBO Max Now

HBO Max

We're also in the middle of Larry David's comedic approach to retelling American history. There are seven episodes total — and they all have the Obamas' stamp of approval. Happy 250th America!

The Man Will Burn — Airing on HBO Max now

The Man Will Burn

HBO Max

This new documentary series allows us all to take a closer look at Burning Man, a Nevada festival that's been around since 1986. In the midst of unexpected challenges, the movement has to figure out how to grow without becoming unrecognizable.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe — Watch on HBO Max July 23, 2026

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe \u2014 Watch on HBO Max July 23, 2026

HBO Max

Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) is a comic book store owner who basically destroys the world when he breaks a device made by The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon and Leonard, and he starts a multiversal Armageddon — including alternates of all your favorite Big Bang Theory characters.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Seattle Seahawks — Watch on HBO Max August 11, 2026

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Seattle Seahawks \u2014 Watch on HBO Max August 11, 2026

HBO Max

This new HBO Max summer show takes NFL fans into the Seahawks training camp as the team prepares for the season.

Lanterns — Watch on HBO Max August 16, 2026

lanterns

HBO Max

Superhero fans, we're so back! Lanterns is a retelling of the Green Lantern comics that centers around Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), who have to investigate a murder in smalltown America.

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