Loving 'House of the Dragon'? Here Are 6 New Shows Coming to HBO Max This Summer 2026

Here's your official guide to the best HBO Max summer shows for 2026.

It's no surprise that HBO Max has some of the best summer shows around. While Prime Video is giving us all the teen summer dramas and Netflix has plenty of romances, HBO Max's summer shows for 2026 include fantasy epics, comedies, and more than one documentary.

House of the Dragon season 3 — Airing on HBO Max now HBO Max After premiering at the end of June, the third installment of House of the Dragon will carry us all the way to August. AKA this is the perfect summer show for 2026. With political battles, literal battles, and plenty of dragons (duh), this show is great for anyone who can't get enough of Fourth Wing.

Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness — Airing on HBO Max Now HBO Max We're also in the middle of Larry David's comedic approach to retelling American history. There are seven episodes total — and they all have the Obamas' stamp of approval. Happy 250th America!

The Man Will Burn — Airing on HBO Max now HBO Max This new documentary series allows us all to take a closer look at Burning Man, a Nevada festival that's been around since 1986. In the midst of unexpected challenges, the movement has to figure out how to grow without becoming unrecognizable.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe — Watch on HBO Max July 23, 2026 HBO Max Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) is a comic book store owner who basically destroys the world when he breaks a device made by The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon and Leonard, and he starts a multiversal Armageddon — including alternates of all your favorite Big Bang Theory characters.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Seattle Seahawks — Watch on HBO Max August 11, 2026 HBO Max This new HBO Max summer show takes NFL fans into the Seahawks training camp as the team prepares for the season.

Lanterns — Watch on HBO Max August 16, 2026 HBO Max Superhero fans, we're so back! Lanterns is a retelling of the Green Lantern comics that centers around Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), who have to investigate a murder in smalltown America.

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