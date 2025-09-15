The Shocking 'Gilmore Girls' Fact You Probably Didn't Know

It's pretty well known that Gilmore Girls was inspired by a trip creator Amy Sherman-Palladino took to Washington, Connecticut. The town inspired the Warner Bros. set (which made somewhat of an appearance on the 2025 Emmys!), and got all of us to fall in love with small town life. Well, did you know the Gilmore Girls pilot actually filmed in Toronto instead of the iconic set in LA? Because I just found out and I'm shocked.

Here's what you need to know about the Gilmore Girls pilot.

Where was Gilmore Girls filmed? Warner Bros. TV Gilmore Girls was filmed on a soundstage at the Warner Brothers lot, but the pilot was actually filmed in Canada. Specifically, Unionville, Ontario. That means real-life versions of Main Street, the Stars Hollow welcome sign, and even Luke's Diner are real places you can visit! Drinking Coffee Watching TV has a really great side-by-side comparison of the locations in Unionville and the locations in Stars Hollow. I still can't believe I never knew this!

Saeed Adyani/Netflix Okay, this isn't the only piece of Gilmore Girls info that's shocked us. In response to Lauren Graham posting a photo of an old TV Guide issue, Scott Patterson weighed in, saying, "The shocker was, and remains, the bizarre reality that you not only didn't win an Emmy, but you didn't win multiple Emmy's for your portrayal of Lorelai Gilmore," he says. "Also a shocker that TV Guide sold for $2.49."

Where can I watch Gilmore Girls? Warner Bros. Television/The CW You can watch all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls (and the sequel miniseries A Year in the Life) on Netflix now.

How many episodes are Gilmore Girls? Saeed Adyani/Netflix There are 153 episodes total in Gilmore Girls, plus four mini series episodes, so it's definitely enough to keep you cozy all autumn long.

Why did Gilmore Girls end abruptly? Neil Jacobs/Netflix Amy Sherman-Palladino left Gilmore Girls after a standstill on season 6 contract negotiations led to the show's end. "I would’ve preferred that Lane [Kim] not have kids, only because it would’ve given us more options," she told TV Line in December of 2016. "The one thing you couldn’t do with Lane and Zack is have them be sh—y parents. So them having kids sort of dictated them still living in Stars Hollow. It changed things ever so slightly. They’re still rock and rollers. They’re still the cool parents."

