Which Fall Trader Joe's Item Each 'Gilmore Girls' Character Would Buy

Gilmore Girls and Trader Joe's are just two things we go absolutely feral for when fall rolls around. So naturally, we started daydreaming about what it would look like if our favorite Gilmore Girls characters ended up in 2026. Besides the fact I think Rory Gilmore would totally be obsessed with Sarah J. Maas, I think TJ's would give Doose's Market a run for its money...

Here's which Fall Trader Joe's product each Gilmore Girls character would buy in 2026.

Lorelai Gilmore Warner Bros. Television Okay, you might think Lorelai would get the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini (that's almost a given), but we think she's actually a gin martini girl. Maybe an olive or two. We think she'd opt for the Halloween Joe-Joe's Cookies to get in the fall spirit early (and to get into the cookie jar even earlier). Because, hello, we know she's got a sweet tooth!

Rory Gilmore Warner Bros. TV Rory is definitely a candy kinda girl (especially with all her study sessions), so we think she'd be all in on the Juicy Apple Gummy Candy and the Harvest Chocolate Collection. Both are perfect for her late night study sessions or movie marathons with her mom!

Luke Danes Warner Bros. Television Luke doesn't believe in Trader Joe's (it's one of the few things he agrees with Taylor on), but Lorelai promised him the Apple Pie Spread would be perfect in a fall pancake special — and you know what happens when Lorelai wants something. If you saw a man with a backwards cap looking confused in your local TJ's...no you didn't.

Sookie St. James Warner Bros. Television Sookie wouldn't want to love the baked goods at Trader Joe's — but that dang Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake is just too good! She probably stocks up on them in secret and hides them from Jackson and the kids.

Emily Gilmore Netflix Emily hadn't heard of Trader Joe's (when was the last time she went grocery shopping?) but her maid bought the Maple Spiced Nut Mix for her bar cart, and she's never looked back since.

Lane Kim Warner Bros. Television Lane's obsessed with the Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread — it makes her quick morning bagel so much better. Then it's off to take the twins to school, music lessons, and tutoring. Thank God for pumpkin cream cheese!

Paris Geller Warner Bros. Television Paris likes the Butternut Squash Risotto because she can't be bothered to make a homemade meal in between all her med school work.

Dean Forester Warner Bros. Television Dean is definitely someone a classic kinda guy, so he'd go for a classic fall treat like Apple Cider Donuts. 'Nuff said.

Logan Huntzberger Netflix Logan bought Rory every Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches in the Tri-State Area because she said she liked them once.

Miss Patty & Babette Saeed Adyani/Netflix Miss Patty and Babette have a standing martini date every week, so the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini has been the perfect addition to their happy hours.

Michel Gerard Saeed Adyani/Netflix Michel may or may not have Frozen Macarons at home — but that's his little secret.

Jess Mariano Warner Bros. Television Jess worked at Trader Joe's for a summer job and hasn't returned since.

Kirk Gleason Saeed Adyani/Netflix Kirk would make his own Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies and call them Pumpkin Pie Jim-Jims from his newest venture, Merchant Jim's.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more pop culture, Trader Joe's, and fictional character goodness.