If ‘Gilmore Girls’ Happened In 2024, Rory Would Love Sarah J. Maas & Lorelai Would Collect Stanley Cups
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Part of Gilmore Girls' charm is its nostalgia. There's something about the early 2000s of it all that makes Luke's Diner, The Dragonfly Inn, and Rory & Lorelai's home extra cozy. However, I don't think we'd lose the magic of Gilmore Girls if we saw it in 2024 — I think it'd be even funnier to see Luke, Taylor, and even Mrs. Kim running around in the age of social media and Gen Z. And @saltysnx on TikTok has it all figured out.
Rory Gilmore Is A Bookstagrammer
Rory's love of books is timeless, and if Gilmore Girls was set in 2024, she'd be all over Bookstagram. In true Rory fashion, she would have a LOT of opinions.
"She has, like, 400 followers and constantly goes on rants in her story about how Sarah J. Maas has oversaturated the market with books that [don't enlighten] the minds of young women," Salty says. "But she did in fact read all of Throne of Glass in a week and didn't read anything else for the rest of the month."
Hey, what can we say? Sarah J. Maas is popular for a reason!
Lorelai Gilmore Loves Stanley Cups
If you've been on the internet for 30 seconds, there's a good chance you know about the Stanley cup obsession. Some people love them, some people hate them, but if Lorelai had the opportunity, she'd buy a ton — just for the bit.
"She just buys Stanley cups that are gradually bigger and in more obnoxious colors just to make Michel angry," Salty says. Who knows, maybe Michel would secretly have one himself! Or he'd be on Team Owala.
Lane Kim Is Actually TikTok Famous
It's no secret that Lane is the coolest person in Stars Hollow. But in this alternate 2024, what is a secret is just how big her TikTok is.
"Lane is secretly TikTok famous and uses Lorelai's bank information for her TikTok Creator Fund earnings," Salty imagines. I have no doubt Lane's TikTok is all about music, and she's probably gone viral once or twice for ranting about Taylor Swift.
Luke Danes and Taylor Doose Finally Agree On Something
Miracle of miracles, in 2024, Luke and Taylor might actually agree on something. After Gen Z slang totally takes over Stars Hollow, Luke and Taylor come to the same conclusion: they hate the word "rizz." And, naturally, "Rory and Lorelai use that opportunity to work rizz into regular conversation as much as possible."
This is definitely a mission they'd rope Jess into as well.
Kirk Gleason Is Exactly The Same
"Kirk is exactly the same," Salty says. "But his only mode of transportation is a one wheel." Say no more. Kirk's choices never need an explanation.
Would you like to see a version of Gilmore Girls in 2024?
