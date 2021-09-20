20 Mouthwatering Vegetarian Meals You Can Get At Trader Joe's
When we're grocery shopping for the week, sometimes we just really want some healthy options to choose from — like these yummy vegetarian meals that are so easy you won't even need a crock pot. Whether you have dietary restrictions or you're just trying to cut out meat, Trader Joe's has tons of sweet and savory options for you to pick from. Here are a few of our favorite picks.
Vegan Pasta Bolognese Bowl
A warm and hearty bowl of pasta is our definition of comfort food.
Chicken-less Mandarin Orange Morsels
Spruce up your takeout with these Orange Chicken bites, sans chicken.
Protein Patties
Considering how much we love National Burger Day, you could say burgers are one of our favorite foods. Make every recipe in our roundup with these patties.
Kimchi & Tofu Soup
This soup has just the right amount of spice—and although it's vegan, at 11g of protein, it'll definitely fill you up.
Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque
Get ready for fall with some pumpkin and butternut squash goodness.
Meatless Meatballs
Put these meatballs on a sub, on top of spaghetti, or on some tailgate sliders. You can't go wrong.
Gluten Free Mac & Cheese
Not only is this mac & cheese vegetarian, it's also gluten-free! Enough said.
Cauliflower Gnocchi
Toss these tasty bites in butter, cheese, or pasta sauce. *Chef's kiss*
Tofu Scramble with Soy Chorizo
Swap your cereal for this scramble and say hello to your new favorite breakfast.
Mini Vegetable Samosas
These samosas are the perfect afternoon munch or movie snack.
Organic Açai Bowl
Your smoothie bowl just got an update.
Chipotle Vegetable Quesadillas
Onions, black beans, sweet corn and a smoky sauce make this vegetarian dish anything but bland.
Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza With A Cauliflower Crust
Get ready for this yummy dish, which cooks to a soft-in-the-middle, crispy-on-the-edges perfection.
Falafel Mix
We cannot wait to cover these in tzatziki.
Vegan Ranch Crunch Salad Kit
We couldn't do a vegetarian roundup without a salad. And this one gets bonus points for its vegan ranch.
Vegan Enchilada Casserole
Carnivores and vegans alike will love digging into this dish.
Ricotta & Lemon Zest Ravioli
This ravioli pasta's sunflower shape, plus the ricotta and lemon zest filling, will make you feel like it's summer all year long.
Yellow Tadka Dal and Tikka Vegetables
Have these delicious dishes separately or eat them together... just make sure that whichever option you pick, you eat them with ALL the naan.
Black Bean & Cheese Taquitos
We could eat taquitos all day long, and if you feel the same way, you have to try these. They make great snacks, finger foods, and appetizers.
Sweet Cinnamon Filled Korean Pancakes
You've never had pancakes like this.
What are your favorite vegetarian meals? Follow us on Pinterest for more food inspo!
