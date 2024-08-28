'Gilmore Girls' Season 3 Is Simply The Best, And No TV Show Has Matched It Since
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Every season of Gilmore Girls has moments that make them standout — like season 5's death-defying umbrella stunt or season 7's knitathon — but there's no season that even TOUCHES Gilmore Girls season 3. By this point, we're acquainted enough with Lorelai, Rory, and the rest of Stars Hollow that they feel like family, but the show is still new enough that it keeps us on our toes. (Although, admittedly, I never quite get used to Kirk's antics, so in that regard, the later seasons also keep me on my toes. But I digress).
Rory is that perfect, specific age that has both maturity and youthfulness as she gets drenched trying to fix her neighbor's broken sprinkler one minute and brings her family to tears with her Valedictorian speech the next. But why is Gilmore Girls season 3 the absolute best season of any show ever? If starting with the Stars Hollow End of Summer Madness Festival and ending with a backpacking trip across Europe aren't enough to convince you, here are five other reasons season 3 is one of the best seasons in television history.
'Gilmore Girls' Season 3 Has The Best Fall Episodes
Warner Bros. Television
There are almost too many amazing Gilmore Girls fall episodes to count, but aside from the iconic pilot episode, season 3 has the best autumn vibes. We see Lorelei and Rory dance it out at the vintage-themed, 24-hour dance marathon, and explore Yale's campus with Richard and Emily. Plus, the Thanksgiving episode (you know, the one where Lorelai and Rory go to FOUR DIFFERENT Thanksgiving dinners) is, without a doubt, the most memorable holiday episode for me.
Jess And Rory Finally Get Together
Warner Bros. Television
We can thank season 2 for introducing us to Jess, but Gilmore Girls season 3 is my favorite because we actually see Rory and Jess become a couple! I stand by the opinion that Jess is Rory's best boyfriend because he is constantly pushing her to be the best version of herself. She sees a ton of potential in her, inspires her to work harder, and he respects her intellect as much as he matches it. Plus their chemistry is off the charts.
...Plus Gilmore Girls Season 3 Has SO MANY Good Jess Moments
Warner Bros. Television
But even apart from his relationship with Rory, my favorite Jess moments are all in season three. Namely, walking around with a black eye after a fight with a swan, helping Rory with the aforementioned broken sprinkler system, and breaking down to call Mrs. Kim "ma'am." I'm also not ashamed to call out he looks extra cute all season long ;).
Rory And Paris Become Better Friends
Warner Bros. Television
I love Rory and Paris' friendship just as much as Sookie and Lorelai's, and Gilmore Girls season 3 shows the girls becoming even closer. Despite a few rocky moments, like the feud with Francie, Rory helps Paris get ready for a date, and then comforts her after she doesn't get into Harvard. Paris also arranges for them to be roommates at Yale in between season 3 and season 4, and I can't help but smile at the next chapter of their friendship every time I rewatch!
Sookie And Lorelai Learn They Can Buy The Dragonfly Inn
Warner Bros. Television
Lorelai and Sookie's inn is one of the most comforting parts of Gilmore Girls. I mean, is there anything cozier than an inn during a New England fall?! The BFF's have worked for so long to open the business, and it's incredibly rewarding to see this dream become a reality. Another Easter egg I love to point out is that this actually isn't the first time the Dragonfly Inn has been on TV! It was used in the 1970s TV show The Waltons, which was one of my favorite shows growing up, and it makes me love the Dragonfly Inn even more.
How old is Rory Gilmore in season 3?
Warner Bros. Television
Rory Gilmore is 17 or 18 during season 3 of Gilmore Girls. Lorelai mentions she's 17 during episode 8, and it also lines up with the fact Rory turns 16 during season 1.
Does Rory kiss Jess in Season 3?
Warner Bros. Television
Rory and Jess share their first kiss at the end of Gilmore Girls season 2. But when they start dating in season 3, they share plenty more PDA ;).
Lead image via Warner Bros. Television
