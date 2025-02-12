OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

outdated jewelry trends
Style Trends & Inspo

Sorry, These 6 "Outdated" Jewelry Trends Need To Go In 2025

Millie Bobby Brown Just Revealed Her Most "Emotional" Moment From 'Stranger Things 5'
Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown Just Revealed Her Most "Emotional" Moment From 'Stranger Things 5'

millie bobby brown wedding
Celebrity Couples

Millie Bobby Brown Pulled Off The Most Epic Wedding Surprise With Hubby Jake Bongiovi

Chick-Fil-A​ Spring Menu 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Chick-Fil-A’s Spring Menu Just Leaked & Fans Are Thrilled About Returning Sandwich: “Finally!”

Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Be Creative Geniuses
Zodiac Signs

8 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Be Creative Geniuses

nicola coughlan jake dunn
Celebrity News

Nicola Coughlan Just Went Instagram Official With New Boyfriend (Sorry Polin Fans, It's Not Luke Newton)

Best Trader Joe's Wine
Food News & Menu Updates

The 8 Best Trader Joe's Wines Under $8, According To Shoppers

new tv shows march 2025
Entertainment

The 11 Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming In March

kaia gerber book club 2025
Books

See All Of Kaia Gerber's Book Club Picks For 2025

is travis kelce retiring
Celebrity News

Travis Kelce Just Addressed His "Crazy Decision" Amid Retirement Rumors

tv shows on max february 2025
Entertainment

The 8 Best TV Shows To Watch On Max This Month

front door paint colors
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

15 Inspiring Front Door Paint Colors That Are Bound To Be Everywhere In 2025

blake lively authorship creative control
Celebrity News

Um, Blake Lively Admitted She Basically Takes Over Movies, Years Before Justin Baldoni Drama

Exclusive 'Meet Cute In Manhattan' Trailer
Entertainment

Watch Our Exclusive 'Meet Cute In Manhattan' Trailer — & See If You Catch All The Rom-Com Easter Eggs

weekly tarot reading february 11
Astrology

Your Weekly Tarot Reading Is Officially In For February 11!

When Does Easter Candy Come Out?
Easter

When Does Easter Candy Come Out?

Here's everything you need to know.

Are Girl Scout Cookies Contaminated? Girl Scouts Just Gave Us An Official Update

Are Girl Scout Cookies Contaminated?
Girl Scouts of the USA
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 12, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Numerous rumors about potentially-contaminated Girl Scout cookies have been floating around, and Girl Scouts of the USA is finally addressing them.

Sources reported the presence of toxic metals and glyphosate in the popular cookies and noted that it poses “profound ethical and public health concerns.” Here’s what Girl Scouts had to say.

Scroll on to learn more about what’s going on with the latest Girl Scout cookie contamination news.

Girl Scout Cookies Contaminated

Girl Scouts of the USA

The idea that Girl Scout cookies might be contaminated first arose in December 2024 when GMOScience and Moms Across America released a joint-commissioned reporttitled “Danger in the Dough: Unveiling the Toxic Contaminants in Girl Scout Cookies.”

The report found that 100% of the Girl Scout cookie samples they tested were positive for glyphosate and toxic metals and 88% of samples were positive for all 5 toxic metals (arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, and mercury), with significant percentages of the samples testing positive for cadmium and lead.

Girl Scout Cookies Contaminated

Girl Scouts of the USA

In the report, both groups said that the continual sale of Girl Scout cookies poses “profound ethical and public health concerns,” and slightly called out Girl Scouts of the USA for not allocating more money towards “better ingredients."

The GMOScience and Moms Across America report also cited a lack of government oversight when it comes to food safety and that entities like the FDA and EPA “have not fulfilled their commitment.”

Girl Scout Cookies Contaminated

Girl Scouts of the USA

Despite the reports about contamination, Girl Scouts of the USA says Girl Scout Cookies are “safe to consume.” In an official statement, they assured the public that their cookies comply with FDA and EPA food safety standards. They also noted that heavy metals are not purposefully added to their cookies.

Girl Scout Cookies Contaminated

Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts of the USA made sure to note that “environmental contaminants” like heavy metals and glyphosate can occur naturally in soil, though in very small, trace amounts.

The FDA verified this, saying naturally-occurring heavy metals like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, and mercury are just a “reality about our food supply.”

Girl Scout Cookies Contaminated

Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts of the USA highlighted that their cookie suppliers “continue to ensure the integrity of [their] recipes and the safety of all Girl Scout Cookie products in accordance with federal regulations and Global Food Safety initiative standards.”

Girl Scout Cookies Contaminated

Girl Scouts of the USA

The real issue at hand is not just Girl Scout cookies – it’s that our frameworks for food safety have plenty of wiggle room for toxic metals and chemicals to be present in our food.

In fact, it’s become so common that we tend to forget all about it – likely why cookie lovers were up in arms about the contamination news.

Girl Scout Cookies Contaminated

Girl Scouts of the USA

GMOScience and Moms Across America echoed this exact sentiment in their report, calling for the development of organic and regenerative farming to eradicate potential contamination altogether.

They also called on Girl Scouts of the USA to play a larger role in “transforming our food and farming system.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for more current food news!

food newsgirl scout cookiescookiesfood safetyfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

blake lively authorship creative control
Celebrity News

Um, Blake Lively Admitted She Basically Takes Over Movies, Years Before Justin Baldoni Drama

tv shows on max february 2025
Entertainment

The 8 Best TV Shows To Watch On Max This Month

nicola coughlan jake dunn
Celebrity News

Nicola Coughlan Just Went Instagram Official With New Boyfriend (Sorry Polin Fans, It's Not Luke Newton)

Exclusive 'Meet Cute In Manhattan' Trailer
Entertainment

Watch Our Exclusive 'Meet Cute In Manhattan' Trailer — & See If You Catch All The Rom-Com Easter Eggs