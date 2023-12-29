Everything We Know About The 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
As if all those Christmas cocktails and desserts weren’t indulgent enough, Girl Scout cookie season is on the horizon. It’s a holiday in its own right – after all, the cookie flavors are to die for!We just really can’t go a single year without snagging a few Thin Mints and Samoas. If you, like us, now have a strong hankering for some good ol’ Girl Scout cookies, here’s everything you can expect from the 2024 season! From flavors to pricing, we’ve got the scoop.
Dates For The 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season
The exact dates for the 2024 Girl Scout cookie season vary between each region and troop, but based on years prior, Girl Scouts typically start selling cookies mid-January and stop sales around early April.
You can find when and where your local troops are selling Girl Scout cookies here.
Girl Scout Cookies Flavors For 2024
According to the Girl Scouts website, there will be 12 different cookies available in 2024. If there is a new flavor for the upcoming season, they haven’t announced it yet. We’ll be crossing our fingers for something new to taste! In the meantime, here's a list of the currently available Girl Scout cookie flavors to get your cravings going:
- Adventurefuls: brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel crème
- Caramel Chocolate Chips: gluten free, chewy cookies with caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt
- Caramel deLites (AKA Samoas): crisp cookies underneath a layer of caramel, coconut, and chocolate stripes
- Do-si-dos (AKA Peanut Butter Sandwich): oatmeal sandwich cookies with a creamy peanut butter filling
- Girl Scout S’mores: graham sandwich cookies with a chocolate and marshmallow combo as the filling
- Lemonades: shortbread cookies topped with tangy lemon icing
- Lemon-Ups: crispy lemon cookies with inspiring messages baked in
- Tagalongs (AKA Peanut Butter Patties): crispy shortbread cookies layered with smooth peanut butter and dipped in chocolate
- Thin Mints: crunchy chocolate cookies dipped in a tasty mint chocolate coating
- Toast-Yay!s: toast-shaped cookies dipped in icing that tastes like French toast
- Toffee-tastics: gluten-free cookies with a buttery, sweet impression
- Trefoils: iconic shortbread cookies with the Girl Scouts logo baked in
Sadly, after last year's cookie-scalping fiasco, the Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie will not be available for the 2024 season. The Raspberry Rally was a delicious raspberry-flavored shortbread cookie covered in chocolate.
Prices For 2024 Girl Scout Cookies
The cost per Girl Scout cookie box will likely depend on the region you buy them in. It’s been reported that boxes will range from $5 to $7 per box in 2024.
You can buy Girl Scout cookies in-person or online through the organization’s Digital Cookie platform if the troop you’re looking to buy from is participating in online sales.
Images via Girl Scouts.
