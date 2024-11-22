When Do Girl Scout Cookies Go On Sale? Everything To Know About The 2025 Season
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The next best thing after Christmasis not New Year’s – it’s Girl Scout Cookie season! We just can’t resist stocking up on Thin Mints and Tagalongs every year. In the spirit of getting a taste as early as possible in 2025, we’ve already got our eye on the next season.
Get your cravings ready, because we’ve gathered everything you need to know about the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie season.
When will Girl Scout Cookie season be in 2025?
Girl Scouts of the USA
Girl Scout Cookie season typically runs from January to March, though the exact dates will depend on the region you live in.
Several Girl Scout regions have already announced the dates for their season, so you can likely anticipate similar dates for other parts of the country:
- Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains: December 30, 2024 to March 16, 2025
- Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines: January 18 to March 9, 2025
- Girl Scouts of Central Maryland: January 1 to March 31, 2025
- Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania: January 16 to March 9, 2025
Last year, in-person cookie sales started as early as January 9 while online sales began on February 16.
Where do I buy Girl Scout cookies?
Girl Scouts of the USA
You can buy Girl Scout cookies in-person or online. Oftentimes, troops will set up shop in front of grocery stores or malls. Once the season starts, you can search for in-person booths here. Many troops also offer online ordering, so you don't even have to leave the house.
How much will Girl Scout Cookies be in 2025?
The cost of Girl Scout Cookies will vary based on the region you buy them in. In 2024, the price per box ranged from $5 to $7, amidreported price raisesdue to inflation.
Several regions have already addressed pricing ahead of the 2025 Girl Scout cookie season.
Girl Scouts of Arizona Cactus-Pine announced their first cost-per-box price bump in nearly a decade, citing rising production costs. All of their boxes will cost $6, but specialty cookie flavors like Girl Scout S'mores and Toffee-tastic will go for $7.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois have all of their boxes priced at $6.
Meet The 2025 Girl Scout Cookie Flavors
Girl Scouts of the USA
There are currently 12 Girl Scout cookie flavors, according to Girl Scouts. Their list includes the same cookies that were available in 2024. From Thin Mints to Samoas, we are so excited. Here’s the full list of cookies:
- Adventurefuls
- Caramel Chocolate Chips
- Samoas (AKA Caramel deLites)
- Do-si-dos (AKA Peanut Butter Sandwich)
- Girl Scout S’mores
- Lemonades
- Lemon-Ups
- Tagalongs (AKA Peanut Butter Patties)
- Thin Mints
- Toast-Yay!
- Toffee-tastic
- Trefoils
We’re also holding out hope that a new flavor will be announced ahead of the 2025 season (a la the famous Raspberry Rally)!
Can't wait for cookies? Subscribe to our newsletter to stay updated on the latest 2025 Girl Scout cookie season news!
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.