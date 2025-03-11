Gisele Bündchen "Feels Freer" Now That She's Not "In Tom Brady's Shadow"

Dating or marrying someone you can't be yourself with feels awful, but Gisele Bündchen is done with that. She's moved on from life with Tom Brady and has been happily enjoying her relationship with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente. She even announced she was pregnant with their first child together last year! But that doesn't means she's forgotten how she felt during her former marriage, nor is she shying away from embracing all the new feelings!

Keep scrolling to learn how Gisele Bündchen feels post her divorce from Tom Brady!

Gisele Bündchen is basking in the afterglow that comes from ending a draining relationship. According to Page Six, a source told them she's experiencing a "freer" feeling with her current boyfriend Joaquim Valente. This comes as a surprise because she and Tom Brady always looked happy in pictures together, but we see how they don't always show what happens behind closed doors. But she's not slighting Tom! If anything, the source noted the former model is "grateful for what she had" with him and "is blessed for their children."

The observation Gisele's made is noticing that she "felt like she lived in Tom [Brady’s] shadow for a long time," according to the source. Sometimes we shrink ourselves so we don't eclipse the grandiose personality of our partners which can make us feel invisible over time. That's not to say Gisele wanted to overshadow Tom, but feeling heard and seen in a relationship should apply to both partners. Knowing that the source says she's "absolutely loving this new chapter," it's incredibly valid for Gisele to embrace what feels like a breath of fresh air!

In a previous Page Six reporting, a different insider dished about how Tom felt upon learning Gisele was having a baby with Joaquim. "It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least." However, the former pro-football player accepted this new development in his ex-wife's life. "At the end of the day, Tom’s sole focus is on his children and his career. What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business."

