Is the GOAT going steady?

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk May Be Dating...Again

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk
Jane Gershovich & Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Jasmine Williams
By Jasmine WilliamsFeb 24, 2025
Jasmine Williams

Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.

See Full Bio

You read that correctly: Tom Brady and Irina Shayk (yes, Bradley Cooper's ex-wife) may be back together. Despite the fact we thought the former pro-football player and Gisele Bündchen were endgame, we discovered some good things don't last forever. But the heartbreak didn't seem to matter once Tom found model Irina Shayk — at least until they broke up for a while.

Imagine everyone's surprise now that the two are allegedly dating again. It's like the tale of the two exes who can't leave each other alone no matter how hard they try. Whether this is good or bad is TBD, but we're intrigued either way!

Here's what to know about Tom Brady & Irina Shayk's potentially rekindled relationship!

irina shayk

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Page Sixreported Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are rumored to be dating again, per a source. The anonymous person said, "Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to see where things go" which seems extremely vague.

Adding more ambiguity to the will-they-won't-they rumor mill? A second source revealedthat the former couple had "been talking on the phone" around the New Year — and were allegedly planning a trip together — according to Page Six. "Neither one is in a serious relationship right now, so why not take a trip.”

tom brady

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Prior to this, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk only dated for a short time before closing their door on their relationship. TMZ exclusively reported they'd chosen to amicably break up because things simply "fizzled out." According to an earlier Page Six article, the sexy couple were no longer spotted together at different events which raised eyebrows about their dating status.

It's safe to say that Tom Brady & Irina Shayk's "relationship" may have been more of a "situationship" because they were first linked after paparazzi spotted the latter being picked up from Hotel Bel-Air by Brady last summer (via Page Six). The eager photographers must've camped out at Tom's house overnight because they also spotted the two leaving his home the next morning. One can only assumed what happened, but it seems like they reportedly had a date shortly after that (via Page Six).

tom brady

Beatriz Velasco/Getty Images

The former couple have yet to make public comments about if they're dating or not — they could just be having fun! If either way is the case, we wish them all the luck in the world!

