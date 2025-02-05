OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

She's officially a mom of 3!

Gisele Bündchen Welcomes First Child Since Tom Brady Divorce

gisele bundchen baby
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 05, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Entertainment Editor

Gisele Bündchen is officially a mom of three! The supermodel gave birth to the newest member of her family (and her first baby with BF Joaquim Valente) "recently," according to TMZ, who first reported the birth. I love any and all baby news, so I couldn't help myself from digging for details when I first saw the report!

Here's everything we know about Gisele Bündchen's new baby with Joaquim Valente.

Joaquim Valente and Gisele Bündchen's baby is here!

Gisele Bündchen shares two kids with ex-husband Tom Brady, a 15-year-old son named Benjamin and 12-year-old daughter Vivian. According to TMZ, while we haven't gotten an official birthday yet, the baby was born recently, and "mom and the baby are healthy." That's the best news yet!

Gisele and Joaquim were also waiting until giving birth to find out the baby's gender, so stay tuned to find out — if they choose to share, of course.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source told People in the fall of 2024.

Just a week ago, Gisele was active on Instagram, posting a video compilation that's set to Nate Broskii's "Memories Don't Fade Away" and features multiple clips, including a gorgeous beach sunset. "Happiness is an inside job," she says in the caption. "Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live."

We can't wait to see how Gisele's next chapter unfolds! Because if there's anyone who can inspire us to create our dream life, it's her.

Congratulations to Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente on their new baby! Check out the latest news on Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's new baby while you're at it.

