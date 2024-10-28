OMG Gisele Bündchen Officially Expecting First Child Post-Tom Brady Divorce
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Gisele Bündchen is a household name, no matter who her partner is — but it's no secret the supermodel made waves when she split from her football star husband, Tom Brady, in 2022. It's clear she's not holding on to the past, though. After dating Joaquim Valente for the past two years, the couple is officially expecting their first child together! Here's everything we know about Gisele's growing family!
According to PEOPLE, an inside source told the outlet that the 44-year-old supermodel is officially expecting her third child. This is her first baby with current boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. The source said, "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."
Who is Gisele Bündchen's boyfriend?
Joaquim Valente is a jiu-jitsu professional at his family-owned studio, Valente Brothers. The 34-year-old continues a decades-long tradition of teaching this martial art to future generations — and his girlfriend!
These two have been linked together since 2022, but didn't start officially dating until June 2023 according to PEOPLE. In 2024, a source also told PEOPLE that this wasn't "a serious love affair," but the tides have clearly turned since then. We hope their new child brings this couple so much joy!
How many kids does Gisele Bündchen have?
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have two children together — Bejamin Rein (14) and Vivian Lake (11). We just know these two will be fabulous siblings to the new little one, given the way they show so much love to their parents!
When did Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady get divorced?
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady officially divorced in 2022. However, according to Page Six, this all started back in 2020 when Tom wouldn't retire from the NFL — and according to a source from PEOPLE, their problems date back as long as 10 years! Regardless, it's clear Gisele's moved on to a new chapter in her life. Good for her!
Looking for more celebrity news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.