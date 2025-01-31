35 Gorgeous Makeup-Free Celebrity Selfies — From Alicia Keys To Pamela Anderson

It’s rare we see our most beloved celebs brave a bare-face on social media, but what’s even more rare is a no-makeup selfie. Lucky for you, I did some sleuthing and found some of our favorite celebs who risked it all and did both. These makeup-free moments are not only totally inspiring us to embrace our own natural beauty right now, but they're also just downright gorgeous! So, without further ado, these are the 35 best makeup-free selfies from your fave celebrities!

Scroll to see our favorite makeup-free celebrity selfies!

Instagram/treaclychild 1. Rachel Sennott Not only did Rachel Sennott give us one of the best trending TikTok audios (IYKYK), she also gave us this selfie — and for that, I’m forever thankful.

Instagram/pamelaanderson 2. Pamela Anderson Pamela Anderson is currently the face of not wearing makeup in Hollywood, so of course she has a makeup-free selfie in the vault – a breathtaking one at that!

Instagram/juliaroberts 3. Julia Roberts Ok,Pretty Woman! Saying this photo is anything but stunning would be a big mistake — HUGE.

Instagram/drewbarrymore 4. Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore This selfie in particular was too iconic not to include! Two out of the three Charlie’s Angels, AKA Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, graced us with their fresh faces — gorgeous!

Instagram/drewbarrymore 5. Drew Barrymore Sorry, I just can’t get enough of Drew Barrymore and her to-die-for selfies! Anyone else wanna put a flower in their hair and call it a day?

Instagram/selenagomez 6. Selena Gomez Did Selena name her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, after herself?! Seriously, she looks so amazing in this quick pic!

Instagram/arianagrande 7. Ariana Grande Glinda...oops sorry! I mean Ariana Grande, doesn’t need makeup – just her crown.

Instagram/beaniefeldstein 8. Beanie Feldstein A fresh faced Beanie, next to The Bean. So much to love in just one image!

Instagram/annehathaway 9. Anne Hathaway I think her caption says it all. Stars, they’re just like us. (We love you, Anne!)

Instagram/ellefanning 10. Elle Fanning Elle Fanning shows off her fresh face along with a fresh bob cut! Total style inspo, if you ask me!

Instagram/heidiklum 11. Heidi Klum Model and overall icon Heidi Klum may love to pile on the makeup for her favorite holiday (Halloween, duh), but it’s quite the opposite from how she presents herself the other 364 days of the year. I love her and she’s gorgeous either way – with or without the worm costume and makeup.

Instagram/sofiavergara 12. Sofia Vergara Sofia Vergara is always beautiful, but this selfie just totally seals the deal! BRB while I try to perfect my own selfie pout like that.

Instagram/gwynethpaltrow 13. Gwyneth Paltrow GOOP CEO and founder, Gwyneth Paltrow tends to don a fresh face on the regular, so it wasn’t too hard to find a makeup free selfie in her slew of posts. We love to see it!

Instagram/gisele 14. Gisele Bündchen Who needs runways to show off your beauty when there are selfies and social media? Simply stunning in every way, Gisele!

Instagram/aliciakeys 15. Alicia Keys Alicia Keys proves she is the girl on fire, hotter than a fantasy, in this summer time selfie!

Instagram/jessicasimpson 16. Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson likes her selfies up close and personal!

Instagram/hilaryduff 17. Hilary Duff It’s no wonder Hilary Duff needs acupuncture, she essentially carried the early 2000s on her back, and in this selfie, a literal human! Her caption reading “Pretty slow week around here. And gently trying to give baby the eviction notice.”

Instagram/jenniferaniston 18. Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox gave us all the trends of the ’90s – they were the it girls of the decade – so it’s not surprising they can flawlessly execute a makeup-free selfie!

Instagram/courteneycoxofficial 19. Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow I’m skipping past the makeup free of it all, because I have major FOMO from this Friends reunion.

Instagram/ladygaga 21. Lady Gaga What can’t Lady Gaga do?! Practically perfect in every way!

Instagram/sarahmgellar 22. Sarah Michelle Gellar In addition to slaying vampires, Sarah Michelle Gellar slays makeup-free selfies.

Instagram/ciara 23. Ciara Ciara strikes a date night pose while out with her husband Russell Wilson. Not-so-news-flash, she looks amazing.

Instagram/jessicabiel 24. Jessical Biel Jessica Biel shows us that she doesn’t need makeup around her beau, Justin Timberlake (the way it should be)!

Instagram/jennadewan 25. Jenna Dewan In case you had forgotten how beautiful Jenna Dewan is, she posted a selfie to remind the world.

Instagram/ellenpompeo 26. Ellen Pompeo Oh to be Ellen Pompeo’s poodle, Gigi.

Instagram/reneerapp 27. Renee Rapp I mean Renee Rapp, AKA our very own Regina George, not only gave us just one makeup-free selfie, but an entire carousel of beauties!

Instagram/cynthiaerivo 28. Cynthia Ervio Cynthia gives us a glimpse of how she stays so fit with this selfie, showing off her running ‘fit and stunning bare face – I wish I looked this good before a run!

Instagram/kimkardashian 29. Kim Kardashian The queen of dressing up even has her makeup free days! After all, the beauty and fashion mogul needs some R&R just like the rest of us.

Instagram/caradelevingne 30. Cara Delevingne Now I understand the sentiment behind the thought of owners looking like their pets. The model and her cats were giving it their all in this cozy selfie!

Instagram/theestallion 31. Megan Thee Stallion If I looked this good, I’d be posting makeup free selfies all day too, Megan.

Instagram/lilireinhart 32. Lili Reinhart Lili has always been real with fans, whether on Tik Tok or Instagram, she’s revealed it all – especially when it comes to her struggles with acne. She bares all in this gorgeous selfie, proving there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for others.

Instagram/demimoore 33. Demi Moore I’m not sure who’s more famous, Demi Moore or her dog, Pilaf. Regardless, Demi and Pilaf showed off their make-up free selfie faces together in this too-cute post.

Instagram/jennifer.garner 34. Jennifer Garner Hollywood’s sweetheart, Jennifer Garner, is constantly posting make-up free selfies, videos, and pictures others have taken of her. She’s been, and always will be, that girl – reminding us all that life is short and to bare all (I’m talking makeup here, people)!

Instagram/keke 35. Keke Palmer Keke recently blessed our timelines with this gorgeous makeup-free selfie, all while pairing it with her trademark hilarity everyone loves, captioning it “This is the face a Virgo makes when they’re proven right after they told you they was right.”

Looking for more celebrity news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

