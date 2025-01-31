OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

35 Gorgeous Makeup-Free Celebrity Selfies — From Alicia Keys To Pamela Anderson

makeup free celebrity selfies
Instagram
Danielle Forte
Jan 31, 2025
Danielle Forte
Danielle Forte is a writer as well as everything movie and TV obsessed.
See Full Bio

It’s rare we see our most beloved celebs brave a bare-face on social media, but what’s even more rare is a no-makeup selfie. Lucky for you, I did some sleuthing and found some of our favorite celebs who risked it all and did both. These makeup-free moments are not only totally inspiring us to embrace our own natural beauty right now, but they're also just downright gorgeous! So, without further ado, these are the 35 best makeup-free selfies from your fave celebrities!

Scroll to see our favorite makeup-free celebrity selfies!


Rachel Sennott Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/treaclychild

1. Rachel Sennott

Not only did Rachel Sennott give us one of the best trending TikTok audios (IYKYK), she also gave us this selfie — and for that, I’m forever thankful.

Pamela Anderson Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/pamelaanderson

2. Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is currently the face of not wearing makeup in Hollywood, so of course she has a makeup-free selfie in the vault – a breathtaking one at that!

Julia Roberts Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/juliaroberts

3. Julia Roberts

Ok,Pretty Woman! Saying this photo is anything but stunning would be a big mistake — HUGE.

Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/drewbarrymore

4. Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore

This selfie in particular was too iconic not to include! Two out of the three Charlie’s Angels, AKA Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, graced us with their fresh faces — gorgeous!

Drew Barrymore Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/drewbarrymore

5. Drew Barrymore

Sorry, I just can’t get enough of Drew Barrymore and her to-die-for selfies! Anyone else wanna put a flower in their hair and call it a day?

Selena Gomez Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/selenagomez

6. Selena Gomez

Did Selena name her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, after herself?! Seriously, she looks so amazing in this quick pic!

Ariana Grande Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/arianagrande

7. Ariana Grande

Glinda...oops sorry! I mean Ariana Grande, doesn’t need makeup – just her crown.

Beanie Feldstein Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/beaniefeldstein

8. Beanie Feldstein

A fresh faced Beanie, next to The Bean. So much to love in just one image!

Anne Hathaway Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/annehathaway

9. Anne Hathaway

I think her caption says it all. Stars, they’re just like us. (We love you, Anne!)

Elle Fanning Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/ellefanning

10. Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning shows off her fresh face along with a fresh bob cut! Total style inspo, if you ask me!

Heidi Klum Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/heidiklum

11. Heidi Klum

Model and overall icon Heidi Klum may love to pile on the makeup for her favorite holiday (Halloween, duh), but it’s quite the opposite from how she presents herself the other 364 days of the year. I love her and she’s gorgeous either way – with or without the worm costume and makeup.

Sofia Vergara Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/sofiavergara

12. Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara is always beautiful, but this selfie just totally seals the deal! BRB while I try to perfect my own selfie pout like that.

Gwyneth Paltrow Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/gwynethpaltrow

13. Gwyneth Paltrow

GOOP CEO and founder, Gwyneth Paltrow tends to don a fresh face on the regular, so it wasn’t too hard to find a makeup free selfie in her slew of posts. We love to see it!

Gisele B\u00fcndchen Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/gisele

14. Gisele Bündchen

Who needs runways to show off your beauty when there are selfies and social media? Simply stunning in every way, Gisele!

Alicia Keys Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/aliciakeys

15. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys proves she is the girl on fire, hotter than a fantasy, in this summer time selfie!

Jessica Simpson Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/jessicasimpson

16. Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson likes her selfies up close and personal!

Hilary Duff Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/hilaryduff

17. Hilary Duff

It’s no wonder Hilary Duff needs acupuncture, she essentially carried the early 2000s on her back, and in this selfie, a literal human! Her caption reading “Pretty slow week around here. And gently trying to give baby the eviction notice.”

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/jenniferaniston

18. Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox gave us all the trends of the ’90s – they were the it girls of the decade – so it’s not surprising they can flawlessly execute a makeup-free selfie!

Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/courteneycoxofficial

19. Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

I’m skipping past the makeup free of it all, because I have major FOMO from this Friends reunion.

Reese Witherspoon Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/reesewitherspoon

20. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon says, "Hello Sunshine!" in this selfie! Sorry, I had to.

Lady Gaga Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/ladygaga

21. Lady Gaga

What can’t Lady Gaga do?! Practically perfect in every way!

Sarah Michelle Gellar Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/sarahmgellar

22. Sarah Michelle Gellar

In addition to slaying vampires, Sarah Michelle Gellar slays makeup-free selfies.

Ciara Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/ciara

23. Ciara

Ciara strikes a date night pose while out with her husband Russell Wilson. Not-so-news-flash, she looks amazing.

Jessical Biel Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/jessicabiel

24. Jessical Biel

Jessica Biel shows us that she doesn’t need makeup around her beau, Justin Timberlake (the way it should be)!

Jenna Dewan Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/jennadewan

25. Jenna Dewan

In case you had forgotten how beautiful Jenna Dewan is, she posted a selfie to remind the world.

Ellen Pompeo Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/ellenpompeo

26. Ellen Pompeo

Oh to be Ellen Pompeo’s poodle, Gigi.

Renee Rapp Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/reneerapp

27. Renee Rapp

I mean Renee Rapp, AKA our very own Regina George, not only gave us just one makeup-free selfie, but an entire carousel of beauties!

Cynthia Ervio Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/cynthiaerivo

28. Cynthia Ervio

Cynthia gives us a glimpse of how she stays so fit with this selfie, showing off her running ‘fit and stunning bare face – I wish I looked this good before a run!

Kim Kardashian Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/kimkardashian

29. Kim Kardashian

The queen of dressing up even has her makeup free days! After all, the beauty and fashion mogul needs some R&R just like the rest of us.

Cara Delevingne Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/caradelevingne

30. Cara Delevingne

Now I understand the sentiment behind the thought of owners looking like their pets. The model and her cats were giving it their all in this cozy selfie!

Megan Thee Stallion Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/theestallion

31. Megan Thee Stallion

If I looked this good, I’d be posting makeup free selfies all day too, Megan.

Lili Reinhart Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/lilireinhart

32. Lili Reinhart

Lili has always been real with fans, whether on Tik Tok or Instagram, she’s revealed it all – especially when it comes to her struggles with acne. She bares all in this gorgeous selfie, proving there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for others.

Demi Moore Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/demimoore

33. Demi Moore

I’m not sure who’s more famous, Demi Moore or her dog, Pilaf. Regardless, Demi and Pilaf showed off their make-up free selfie faces together in this too-cute post.

Jennifer Garner Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/jennifer.garner

34. Jennifer Garner

Hollywood’s sweetheart, Jennifer Garner, is constantly posting make-up free selfies, videos, and pictures others have taken of her. She’s been, and always will be, that girl – reminding us all that life is short and to bare all (I’m talking makeup here, people)!

Keke Palmer Makeup-Free Selfie

Instagram/keke

35. Keke Palmer

Keke recently blessed our timelines with this gorgeous makeup-free selfie, all while pairing it with her trademark hilarity everyone loves, captioning it “This is the face a Virgo makes when they’re proven right after they told you they was right.”

