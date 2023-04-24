20 Graduation Gifts Perfect For The Class Of 2023
College and high school graduations are just around the corner, and you may be wondering what to get your favorite Gen-Z grads. Luckily for you, we compiled a list of 20 fabulous gifts for any price range that are guaranteed to put a smile on your graduate’s face.
$50 or less
W&P Porter Tupperware ($135, was $165)
Who doesn’t love pretty tupperware? Whether your grad is a gym rat or corporate girlie, they’ will definitely find a good use for these.
A Hundred Other Girls by Iman Hariri-Kia ($13)
This book is like a modern day Devil Wears Prada, and would make the perfect gift for any journalism, media, and/or PR grads — especially if they’re moving to a big city. And if they’re big readers, pick up a piece of Iman’s hilarious merch.
Media subscription
Whether they’re a diehard gamer, reality TV fanatic, or read The Cut religiously, subscriptions are a great way to gift something personal and useful. Here are some we think they'd love!
- The New York Times ($1.50/week for All-Access) - For the grad who loves to say in the know.
- WIRED ($5/year, was $30/year, for Digital Access) - For the grad who works in tech.
- New York Magazine ($50/year, was $96/ year, for unlimited access) - For the trendiest grad.
- The New Yorker($50/year, was $119/year, for digital access) - For the grad who can't stop reading.
Image via Lyft
Rideshare gift cards
Especially for grads headed to the city, this is a super useful and customizable gift. Here are some options to consider!
FP Movement Good Karma High Neck Runsie ($88)
Free People is a brand adored by Gen-Z, and their activewear collection is great for anyone headed to college, the mountains or city life.
$50 - $100
Fresh Sends Flower Bouquet ($70)
Flowers are a staple for any major event, especially a graduation. Fresh Sends is perfect if you’re not local.
Tkees Lily Nude Sandals ($55)
Everyone needs these summer staples, so why not gift them? These flip flops from Tkees are perfectly plain while still being stylish.
sugardoh Sugaring Starter Kit ($82)
This is perfect for the beauty-lover who’s always trying new products.
Beis The Sport Sling ($58)
Perfect for any grads on the go, this bag can hold their water bottle, phone, wallet and so much more.
Luxie Complete Face Brush Set ($80)
We don’t know about you, but we hate buying makeup brushes. No matter how much we need new ones, we never want to spend the $$ to upgrade our set. Thus, treat your grad to high quality, brand new brushes to up their beauty game.
Ebbets Field Ballcaps ($65)
Trucker hats and vintage are totally in, and these ballcaps are the perfect mix of the two. Plus, they have every city in the book, so you’re bound to find one your grad will love.
$100 - $200
Salty Face Essential Tanning Set ($119)
Get your grad ready for summer with this fabulous self tanning set!
amika blowout babe ionic thermal hair brush ($100)
Give your grad the gift of great hair with this hair tool.
BYCHARI Lanai Pearl Necklace ($125)
Jewelry is *always* a good idea — trust us.
Thistle subscription (price varies)
Nutritious food is expensive, so ease your graduate into full on adulting with this meal delivery service.
Hoka Clifton 9 Sneakers ($145)
Hokas are the cool girl of running shoes, and they will definitely make your grad hit the pavement smiling.
Recess Pickleball Set ($180, was $200)
Feed your grad’s pickleball addiction with this set. Complete with two paddles of your choice, pickleballs and a court bag, they will be ready to take the court by storm.
$200+
Wellness subscription
Does your grad have a favorite wellness service they do on the reg? If so, gift them some treatments! Whether it’s massages, mani/pedis or acupuncture, give the gift of self care. Here are some options!
Teressa Foglia Chuck Hat ($450)
If you’re shopping for a grad who loves accessorizing, get them a handmade, custom hat from Teressa Foglia. Teressa’s hats have been seen on the likes of Eva Longoria, Kelly Wearstler, Owen Wilson and Carrie Underwood, so they’ll be dressed to the stars.
Illesteva Lisbon Sunglasses ($240)
I mean – who wouldn’t want to wear Beyoncé’s favorite sunglasses? Talk about starting adulthood off RIGHT.
Find all of the greatest gifts with Brit + Co.
Header design includes images from Fresh Sends, Salty Face, Tkees, BYCHARI, amika, and Illesteva
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.