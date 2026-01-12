Hailee Steinfeld Is Glowing! See Her Stunning Baby Bump Debut on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Hailee Steinfeld is pregnant with her first child, and she showed up to the 2026 Golden Globes in a beautiful pink gown that showed off her growing baby bump. The Sinners actress married Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in 2025, and in the December 12 issue of her BEAU Society email newsletter, Hailee revealed that the couple would welcome their first child. I'm squealing!

Here's the latest update on Hailee Steinfeld's pregnancy.

Hailee Steinfeld Showed Off Her Baby Bump At The Golden Globes 2026 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld (who was a part of the Golden Globe nominated film Sinners) showed up to the awards show in a "Prada peach silk chiffon dress," according to Vogue, that perfectly showed off her growing baby bump. She was absolutely glowing the whole night and is clearly so happy and proud to be starting a family with hubby Josh Allen.

Is Hailee Steinfeld pregnant? Hailee Steinfeld/BEAU Society Yes, Hailee Steinfeld announced her pregnancy in her newsletter! The substack celebrates Hailee's 29th birthday, and features a list of 29 things she loved about the last 365 days. From getting married to making Thanksgiving food to recording music, the list contains all kinds of joy-filled memories — and the last inclusion is a video of Josh and Hailee announcing their pregnancy. In the video, the couple kisses in the snow with Hailee wearing a black sweatshirt that has "Mother" written all over it in white letters.

"28 was wild, beautiful, humbling, and full of the kind of moments that sneak up and change you quietly. This year, I’ve been reminded of how precious life is," Hailee writes in the email. "This year, my work challenged me and rewarded me. Stepping into new projects felt like stepping into new versions of myself. I found creativity in unexpected places, like childhood memories and late-night conversations. I found clarity in asking myself what I really want." "And now, as I step into my 29th year as a softer, stronger version of myself, I want to appreciate some of my favorite moments from this year, both big and small," she continues. And this is definitely an announcement worth appreciating.

