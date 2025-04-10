It’s gradually heating up and summer is definitely calling our names – that means it’s officially sandal season! Whether you’re into fashion-forward strappy pairs or more practical walking sandals, we found 10 perfect cute summer sandals to complete only your best warm weather looks. The best part about all of ‘em? They’re supremely comfortable, so there won't be a single blister in sight.

Elevate your warm weather wardrobe with these 10 cute summer sandals!

Target Wild Fable Ruby Cherry Mesh Slide Sandals These easy slide-on sandals are way too cute! Dotted with little cherry motifs, they're such a playful way to step into the warmer season and will work with a variety of outfits.

Teva Teva Midform Universal Studded Sandals Fitted with the classic EVA midsole-powered comfort of Tevas and elevated with premium leather straps and silver studs, this wear-with-everything pair means you don't ever have to sacrifice practicality for the look this summer!

Free People Schutz Inez Strappy Sandals These dainty strappy sandals are going to be perfect for more formal occasions this year. The elegant shine gives 'em that luxe effect that many heels have, but these are nothing but comfortable since they actually boast a flat, very-walkable sole.

Franco Sarto Franco Sarto Loran Sandals These cheetah print sandals are downright stunning. If you like to make a statement with your summer sandals, this pair is definitely for you. Though heightened by a small heel, its blocky nature makes walking in these a total breeze. Plus, they're fitted with hidden thong posts for added stability each time you strut!

Free People Melissa Possession Fresh Sandals This cutesy pair combines two of our favorite summer sandal trends: jelly-like materials and fisherman styles! Both supply an undeniable retro vibe, which wears well with timeless wide-leg jeans and flowy white skirts for summertime.

FRANKIE4 FRANKIE4 Isla Black Sandals These streamlined black sandals are podiatrist-designed, meaning they were thoughtfully made with ample heel, arch, and forefoot support – score! The subtly strappy look up top makes them ever-so trendy, plus they're made of a durable waterproof leather that's certainly pool- and beach-friendly. Vacay is calling!

DSW Beach by Matisse Del Mar Platform Sandals Raffia sandals are huge right now, and they're sure to have some staying power well into the summer season. This pair in particular is boosted nicely by a platform sole that's partnered up with some comfy, cushiony support with each step. Their neutral color will be super easy to wear with a multitude of summer 'fits!

Anthropologie Bibi Lou Holly Sandals We're already so here for metallic shoes like sneakers, so these slip-ons are definitely going on our summer shoe wishlist. Boasting a wide woven design on the upper, these sleek sandals also have a teeny-tiny heel to give 'em that polished feel – without discarding their immaculate comfort level for summer strolls!

DSW Steve Madden Shelee Sandals Simple and streamlined in their shape, the real star of these cute summer sandals is the bold, gold, adjustable buckle on the sides! They're a great pair to reach for for the feel of a flip flop, but the look of a chic formal sandal.

Target Shade & Shore Rosette Thong Flip Flop Sandals These are not your average flip flops! Designed with a squared toe and an adorable rosette decal along the straps that easily elevate their look, you no longer have to settle for that years-old pair that's sitting in your closet right now.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.