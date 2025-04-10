We are so swooning for summertime.
10 Comfy & Cute Summer Sandals Every Shoe Lover Needs To Try In 2025
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
It’s gradually heating up and summer is definitely calling our names – that means it’s officially sandal season! Whether you’re into fashion-forward strappy pairs or more practical walking sandals, we found 10 perfect cute summer sandals to complete only your best warm weather looks. The best part about all of ‘em? They’re supremely comfortable, so there won't be a single blister in sight.
Elevate your warm weather wardrobe with these 10 cute summer sandals!
Target
Wild Fable Ruby Cherry Mesh Slide Sandals
These easy slide-on sandals are way too cute! Dotted with little cherry motifs, they're such a playful way to step into the warmer season and will work with a variety of outfits.
Teva
Teva Midform Universal Studded Sandals
Fitted with the classic EVA midsole-powered comfort of Tevas and elevated with premium leather straps and silver studs, this wear-with-everything pair means you don't ever have to sacrifice practicality for the look this summer!
Free People
Schutz Inez Strappy Sandals
These dainty strappy sandals are going to be perfect for more formal occasions this year. The elegant shine gives 'em that luxe effect that many heels have, but these are nothing but comfortable since they actually boast a flat, very-walkable sole.
Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto Loran Sandals
These cheetah print sandals are downright stunning. If you like to make a statement with your summer sandals, this pair is definitely for you. Though heightened by a small heel, its blocky nature makes walking in these a total breeze. Plus, they're fitted with hidden thong posts for added stability each time you strut!
Free People
Melissa Possession Fresh Sandals
This cutesy pair combines two of our favorite summer sandal trends: jelly-like materials and fisherman styles! Both supply an undeniable retro vibe, which wears well with timeless wide-leg jeans and flowy white skirts for summertime.
FRANKIE4
FRANKIE4 Isla Black Sandals
These streamlined black sandals are podiatrist-designed, meaning they were thoughtfully made with ample heel, arch, and forefoot support – score! The subtly strappy look up top makes them ever-so trendy, plus they're made of a durable waterproof leather that's certainly pool- and beach-friendly. Vacay is calling!
DSW
Beach by Matisse Del Mar Platform Sandals
Raffia sandals are huge right now, and they're sure to have some staying power well into the summer season. This pair in particular is boosted nicely by a platform sole that's partnered up with some comfy, cushiony support with each step. Their neutral color will be super easy to wear with a multitude of summer 'fits!
Anthropologie
Bibi Lou Holly Sandals
We're already so here for metallic shoes like sneakers, so these slip-ons are definitely going on our summer shoe wishlist. Boasting a wide woven design on the upper, these sleek sandals also have a teeny-tiny heel to give 'em that polished feel – without discarding their immaculate comfort level for summer strolls!
DSW
Steve Madden Shelee Sandals
Simple and streamlined in their shape, the real star of these cute summer sandals is the bold, gold, adjustable buckle on the sides! They're a great pair to reach for for the feel of a flip flop, but the look of a chic formal sandal.
Target
Shade & Shore Rosette Thong Flip Flop Sandals
These are not your average flip flops! Designed with a squared toe and an adorable rosette decal along the straps that easily elevate their look, you no longer have to settle for that years-old pair that's sitting in your closet right now.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more summery styles!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.