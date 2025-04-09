Hailee Steinfeld's "Sexy" New Historical Horror Movie Is For 'The Vampire Diaries' Fans

Hailee Steinfeld is no stranger to stealing scenes in movies, but her latest role in Ryan Coogler's Sinners is full of sexy and horrifying moments that'll leave audiences begging for more. Plus, she'll be starring alongside Michael B. Jordan (Creed and Black Panther)!

Based on clips floating around the internet, this historical horror is set to provide a stage for both of their bewitching performances. Perhaps what makes us even more intrigued is how delighted the True Grit actress and Creed actor are about playing characters that'll have viewers talking long after the credits roll.

Scroll to learn more about the electrifying news surrounding 'Sinners!'

What is the movie Sinners about? Warner Bros. Pictures When twin brothers Smoke and Stack return home for a new beginning, they're initially met with welcome arms. But as daylight turns to dusk and gives way to nightfall, unspeakable horrors expose themselves to the townspeople. Evil in the form of vampires consume everything in their path and it changes the brothers in ways they could've never prepared for. It's set in the 1930s South which means we'll get dialect, fashion, music, and more themes from that time period.

Where was Sinners 2025 filmed? Warner Bros. Pictures According to IMDB, Sinners was filmed in the following Louisiana cities: New Orleans, Bogalusa, Donaldsonville, and Labadieville!

Who's Hailee Steinfeld starring as in Sinners? Warner Bros. Pictures

Hailee Steinfeld will be starring as Mary, the love interest of Stack. Since not much is known about her outside of that, we're assuming their romance is forbidden. What we do know is Hailee's a fan of her character and the overall themes of Sinners. According to PEOPLE, the actress shared more of her thoughts in her newsletter Beau Society March 28. She wrote, "...This role is far removed from what I've done, but that's part of what drew me to it! I feel like I'm stepping into my own more and more as I get older, and this role mirrors that." She also shared that it didn't take much for her to be a part of Sinners. "The minute I heard Ryan Coogler, I was in. Then I read his script and was like, 'Holy s---, this feels like a massive undertaking.' The story is so complex and layered," calling herself "fortunate and honored to even be remotely considered." So, how does Hailee Steinfeld feel about Sinners as a whole? She says it's "thrilling and sexy and daring and dangerous — with bold representations." Calling this type of movie a "first" for her, she continued sharing her excitement about it on the TODAY Show while chatting with Jenna Bush Hager and John Legend. She said, "This role, I feel just challenged me in ways that I was ready for." She also Ryan for being "the most incredible writer and director," which continues to speak to his amazing sight!

Who else is in the Sinners cast? Warner Bros. Pictures Besides Hailee Steinfeld, Sinners has a robust cast that'll make the storyline even more rousing. In no particular order, viewers will see: Michael B. Jordan as Smoke/Stack

Jack O'Connell as Remmick

Omar Benson Miller as Cornbread

Li Jun Li as Grace

Jayme Lawson as Pearline

Wunmi Mosaku as Annie

Delroy Lindo as Delta Slim

Lola Kirke as Joan

Miles Caton as Sammy

Where can I watch Sinners? Warner Bros. Pictures The Sinners movie debuts April 18, 2025, so start planning your trip to your local theater ASAP! But, you can watch a new clip featuring Hailee Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan right now!

Hailee Steinfeld And Michael B. Jordan In Seductive Sinners Scene @warnerbrosuk Michael B. Jordan AND Hailee Steinfeld? See NEW clip for #SinnersMovie, in cinemas April 18! #MichaelBJordan #HaileeSteinfeld #MovieRecommendations #NewRelease #MovieClips It looks like they're going to have a few steamy scenes! Whew, someone pass us a fan! If you're yearning for more, watch the official trailer for Sinners!

Watch The Official Trailer For Sinners Trigger warning: There's a few jump scares in the Sinners movie trailer that feature bloody moments.

We think the tagline for the film says it best: "You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home," (via Warner Bros. Pictures).

Are you ready to see Hailee Steinfeld take on a new daring role in the Sinners movie? Share your thoughts on Facebook!

This post has been updated.

