Here's How Much the ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Stars Make (& Who Makes The Most)

Let’s talk for a second about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. My cousin is one of those people who constantly turns her nose up at reality television. She used to go on and on about how it’s the lowest form of entertainment, and that simply watching one episode of reality TV is enough to rot your brain to mush. That is, of course, until she discovered The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

One episode in, and the series instantly became her entire personality. It was all she could talk about. She spoke of the lead ensemble cast as though they were her closest friends. She spilled on the betrayals, lies, and scandals in the series, as though it were her own real-life gossip. Needless to say, she was obsessed. She then practically forced me to binge-watch the whole series with her, and by the end, I finally knew where she was coming from. All at once, it became my new favorite show.

If you also can’t get enough of the scathing Hulu reality show, you’re in good company. But have you ever wondered how much the cast members on the series make? And which of the wives has the highest net worth of the bunch? While it’s hard to pinpoint exactly how much they get paid for the show, we do know some information on other ways they make money. Let’s investigate.

Scroll to see how much each The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member makes!

Hulu Taylor Frankie Paul Taylor Frankie Paul is crushing it this year with both The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Bachelorette on the horizon for 2026. Allegedly, Bachelorettes make $100,000 for the season. However, as of now, her network is reportedly around $3 million. Not too shabby.

Hulu Jessi Ngatikaura Jessi Ngatikaura is reported to have a net worth of $1.65 million. She may have left the Mormon lifestyle, but she’s still reaping the benefits of The Secret Life of Mormon Wives. When she’s not busy stirring the pot on the Hulu reality series, she’s using her platform to educate students in the cosmetic field.

Hulu Layla Taylor Layla Taylor may be the youngest member of the group, at just 24 years old, but don’t let her age fool you into thinking she’s naive. In fact, Taylor is anything but, and often showcases her subtle wit throughout the series. She is estimated to have a net worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Hulu Miranda Hope Miranda Hope joined The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in season 2, and she's been iconic ever since. Between her MomTok money, content creation, and her salary from the show, Miranda's allegedly worth somewhere between $1 and $5 million. Diva alert!

Hulu Demi Engemann What would The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives be without Demi Engemann? The reality star and influencer is also reported to have a net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. She’s crushing it!

Hulu Jennifer Affleck When she’s not stirring drama on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, she’s showing off her killer moves on Dancing with the Stars. According to Variety, contestants on the dance competition show get a starting salary of $125,000. They then get bonuses each week, depending on how long they stay on the show. The bonuses range from $10,000 in the beginning to $50,000 in the semi-finals and finale. Since Affleck went home in week 7, her highest weekly bonus was $20,000. She is said to have a net worth of up to $5 million.

Hulu Mayci Neeley Other than starring on the Hulu reality series, Neeley was a Division 1 tennis player, the founder of Baby Mama, and the author of a memoir, Told You So. There’s no confirmation on how much she made from the memoir, but it was a New York Times bestseller, so it was likely a good amount of money. Neeley also once admitted to getting paid $75,000 for a brand deal. Despite wearing many hats, Neeley’s net worth is lower than her co-stars', reportedly between $500,000 and $750,000.

Hulu Mikayla Matthews Mikayla Matthews is another star on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives who is bringing in a significant amount of money from the show. Matthews is reportedly worth $5 million.

Hulu Whitney Levitt Just like her co-star, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Levitt starred on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, getting eliminated during the semi-finals. Levitt’s dance background made her one of the most talented stars of the season. Since Levitt made it farther than Affleck, all the way to the second-to-last week, her highest bonus was $50,000. Levitt also confessed she made $20,000 from promoting a sex toy on social media. She is reportedly worth $1 million.

Looking for more TV & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!