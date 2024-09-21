11 Top-Rated Frizzy Hair Products To Tame Dry And Damaged Hair
My biggest hair pet peeve is that my hair is naturally quite frizzy, and the fact that it's recovering from heat damage doesn't help. As you can imagine, it takes quite a lot to bring my hair back to life when I wake up. Thankfully, my all-time fave, Targethas a top-rated beauty section — and I went through all their products to find the best ones to save you from frizzy and damaged hair. Let's get our gorgeous locks back in no time together, bestie! Without further ado, here are my 11 fave products for all your frizzy hair needs!
Target
Eva NYC Primer
This 10-in-1 primer works wonders on your hair! It helps to strengthen your strands, protect against heat or hot tools, and reduce frizz — which is just what we're looking for! I would definitely make sure to use a spray like this one to help with any damage.
Target
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo
A lot of times frizzy hair can be incredibly weak from all the damage it's encountered — whether through heating tools or just your typical bedhead — so you'll need to repair it with a strengthening shampoo like this very well-loved Olaplex option. I've used it multiple times when my hair needs some extra love, and I can't be bothered to get a haircut. Definitely a life-saver!
Target
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush
This Revlon hot brush boast over 7,000 rave reviews — no wonder Target featured it on their top-rated list! The One-Step is extremely user-friendly and easy to use, while also helping to reduce the frizz in your hair more than your average hot tool. You'll seriously love the volume and lift it gives your hair, too! Grab this beloved hair dryer brush for under $50!
Target
K18 Leave-In Repair Mask
The product that will really help you change the game for your frizzy or damaged hair is a leave-in mask. Hydrating damaged hair is really important to make sure that it doesn't dry up further or get even weaker, specifically around the roots of your hair where new growth appears. This leave-in mask will enrich your hair with peptides, vitamins, and jojoba oil for ultimate soft-ness!
Target
Raw Sugar Moisture Conditioner
Since we have shampoo and a leave-in mask covered, we also had to add in a hydrating conditioner for you to use afterwards. This moisturizing conditioner comes highly recommended because of its healthy ingredients like almond milk, coconut, and agave — all of which are great for your hair health!
Target
OGX Renewing Argan Oil
I've traditionally always leaned away from oils, because oily is usually the opposite of what you want your hair to be, right? But that's actually wrong!. If you have frizzy or damaged hair, you want to make sure you're keeping it hydrated by using an oil like argan oil, which has many benefits. In fact, Healthlineexplained that there are up to 12 benefits of argan oil for your hair and even your skin. This is definitely a key ingredient all-around!
Target
Camille Rose Curly-Hair Moisture Milk
This one's for all my curly-haired gals struggling with frizz or damage! You're going to want to add this amazing product to your cart, because it is seriously well-loved — and for good reason! It's a cream made with macadamia nut, vanilla, and rice milk which are incredibly nourishing to, reduces frizz, and helps to counteract some of the damage, while also preventing it in the future! Def a 10/10 produc — AND it's under $15!
Target
It's a 10 Conditioner
I will be singing this product's praises until the day I die. I've been using it since I was little and my mom did my hair for me — that's how deep my love runs for this conditioner. It smells amazing, leaves your hair silky smooth, and gets rid of any frizz I'm dealing with. Genuinely an all-time fave of mine!
Target
John Freida Frizz Ease
Now that we've covered all the daily essentials, let's cover a great handbag essential. Does anyone else constantly get flyaways or frizz the minute they step out of the house? Well, this creme should stay in your handbag for just that reason! It's great for fixing those pesky flyaways on the go. So no more poofy hair and baby hairs flying in the wind!
Target
Eva NYC Therapy Mask
Go to therapy or buy the Eva NYC Therapy Mask... well, lucky for you, you don't have to choose! This mask has over 16,000 reviews raving over how good it is, and it's only $16, so it won't break the bank — which we love! This product will give you stronger hair in no time. Plus, it's vegan, clean, and gluten free!
Target
Nexxus Anti-Humidity Spray
Lastly, we're going to lock in that frizz, and make sure it's going nowhere with this anti humidity spray from Nexxus. I trust this brand completely, having used a ton of their products before, which have really changed the game for my hair. So, I know this product must be as good as Target says it is!
